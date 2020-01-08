Style News Happening This January/February

Last September Serena Williams debuted her namesake clothing line during New York Fashion Week. Now the acclaimed athlete, mother and venture capitalist is expanding into the world of fine jewelry. With a stunning lineup of 70 pieces, Serena Williams Jewelry features empowering mantras iced out with diamonds for a luxe twist.

Serena Williams Jewelry necklace, $950, serenawilliamsjewelry.com.

Emblazoned with affirming words like “Loved” and “Queen,” the collection is priced from $250 to $10,000. With an initial launch at fredmeyerjewelers.com and select stores, Williams’s line is slated to go nationwide. Visit serenawilliamsjewelry.com for more information.

Lemlem Launches its First Swim Collection

Supermodel Liya Kebede’s made-in Africa brand, lemlem, is not only fashion-forward but also all the way on board with sustainability. Channeling the breezy vibes of its caftans and lightweight separates, the label’s debut swimwear was created with a holiday spirit in mind.

The Resort collection features handwoven patterns on chemical-free fabrics and labels made from organic cotton, satin and recycled paper. Tops retail for $125, and bottoms range from $95 to $125. All are available at lemlem.com and select stores.

#DiorLadyArt

For the fourth edition of its Dior Lady Art series, luxury fashion house Dior tapped South African visionary Athi-Patra Ruga and African-American creative Mickalene Thomas to design limited-edition iterations of the iconic Lady Dior bag. With a timeless style from the label’s storied arsenal, the initiative includes Black craftsmanship. After a prelaunch in December, the Lady Bag capsule collection goes on sale on January 4 at select Dior stores across the country.

Athi-Patra Ruga with a 3-D pearl-embroidered selfportrait bag, price upon request, 800-929-Dior.

Mickalene Thomas and bag with layered patterns, price upon request, 800-929-Dior.

