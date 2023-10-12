Jaden Smith And New Balance's Latest Sneaker Is Here

New Balance/MSFTS

After teasing his New Balance sneaker, Jaden Smith’s collaboration with the sportswear brand is finally here. Back in April, the MSFTSrep x New Balance 0.01 silhouette was worn by the multi-hyphenate during his Coachella performance. Smith is quite the enigma but one thing about him is that he’s an innovator in all realms. The shoe is his reimagination of the original designs of the brand’s court styles like the “550s.” He also wore the shoe at a pre-release event at New Balance’s Japanese flagship store, New Balance T-House.

The MSFTSrep X New Balance 0.01 was made exactly for risk takers like Smith, with its extra chunky platform sole and black and white colorway. The silhouette is a bit futuristic with its spacing at the soles and features the MSFTSRep logo on the inner foot and the classic “NB” on the outer foot. The shoe also included a split midsole which Smith’s previous design had. He’s been a New Balance ambassador since 2019, making this his third collaboration between them.

The previous collaborative sneakers were quite similar but this one has a mature and elevated style. The “0.01” is the start of a new MSFTS era for the young entrepreneur.

The MSFTSrep X New Balance 0.01 is currently available globally on newbalance.com and is retailing for $110. Take a closer look at the new silhouette below.

New Balance