Luxury Denim Company J Brand Launches Its’ First-Ever Size-Inclusive Line

With the focus on customers having the best fitting jeans no matter the size, J brand has started with an intimate six-piece size-inclusive collection. Serving as an extension of the brands’ Spring 2020 collection, the lineup of bold denim styles goes up to a size 38.

For the launch, of this collection, the brand chose to offer six of its most iconic denim styles, that are at the core of J Brand’s DNA. Though the transition to becoming a size-inclusive brand doesn’t come overnight, the brand has made authentic steps in the right direction.

Unlike other brands, J Brand has done more than just expanding the waistline of current denim styles. Instead, they have completely started from scratch by starting with new patterns and held numerous fit tests on real women to ensure a perfect for every woman — no matter the size. Why only six pieces? J Brand intends on starting small and gains knowledge from customer’s feedback before rapidly expanding and offering every style up to a size 38.













Check out the above J Brand six-piece size-inclusive collection.

Available now exclusively online at jbrandjeans.com and J brand boutiques and ranging in price from $189 to $278. The intimate collection is a great investment and sure to be a closet staple for any denim lovers.

