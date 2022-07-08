Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Creates Its Own Utopia With New Adidas Collection — EXCLUSIVE

Courtesy of Brand

As we anticipate Beyonce’s next album drop, the Queen is making sure the Beyhive stays fed in the meantime with her other projects. Adidas and Beyonce’s Ivy Park are continuing their ongoing partnership by releasing their sixth collection together, IVYTOPIA.

The concept surrounding the collection explores the feelings of escaping to your own personal nirvana. After emerging from an elongated period of isolation, Beyoncé’s latest projects, like her new track “Break My Soul” and this new collection, are crafted to inspire others to live in their bliss and remain hopeful for what’s to come.

In the cinematic campaign, the message is brought to life by a diverse cast that features renowned supermodels including Joan Smalls, Adut Akech, Irina Shayk and more. Together, the cast acts out the transformative experience in a futuristic setting that feels isolated, but then transitions into what one can imagine as their own personal nirvana.

The psychedelic aesthetic of the campaign compliments the collection’s vibrancy and futuristic appearance. Ivy Park’s love for the coexistence of athleticism and fashion is present throughout the collection as it was clear that functionality and style were considered. The collection features textiles like metallic spandex, stretch twills, printed power mesh and a color palette that contains silver, cyan blue, solar yellow and floral prints.

Although IVYTOPIA is an escape, Ivy Park and Adidas did the work to make sure everyone could be invited with this collection. It will be offered in a size range that is diverse enough to fit all body types and genderless pieces are spread throughout to provide a unisex offering.

The collection features swimwear, coverups, apparel, accessories, kidswear and footwear including iconic adidas silhouettes like adidas Ultra Boost and adidas Stan Smith.

IVYTOPIA will be available for purchase online at adidas.com starting July 21st and in select stores starting July 22nd. See the video campaign now on adidas.com.