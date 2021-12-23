It’s Time To Treat Yourself With Nine West

Photo credit: 9West

You have shopped ‘til you dropped and picked out all the gifts for your loved ones—and even wrapped them. Now, it’s time to show yourself a little love too with some goodies from Nine West!

“It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” says Blake Newby, ESSENCE Beauty & Style Editor. She totally gets that you are so wrapped up in everyone else that you forget that you deserve something nice too. “I used to feel guilty about throwing something in my cart while shopping for others,” she says. “But now, I look at it like this—the past few years have challenged us all and making it through yet another year is undoubtedly something to celebrate.”

Your first priority in these unprecedented times should be yourself. “So why not treat yourself? Thinking of yourself while thinking of others isn’t mutually exclusive — so girl, if you like that bag that you spotted while shopping for mama, get her gift, and get that bag, too,” says Blake.

From gorgeous bags to stunning heels to stylish watches, check out our 10 must-haves from Nine West! (And hey, these are also great finds if you’re still grabbing some last-minute gifts!)

Foreva Ankle Strap Dress Pumps. Gift yourself some serious sparkle! The unique, translucent toe embellished with rhinestones draws the eye in to elevate every look—these sky-high stilettos amp up any formal look or bring some bling to your go-to jeans for a fun night out.

Laylin Drawstring Bucket. Get ready to fall in love, this studded bucket bag is about to be your new favorite thing. Made to stash your stuff stylishly, this carry-all fits everything you need for day out, but easily makes the transition to night out glam.

Tryin Dress Booties. Iridescent is everything right now—and these booties are on point! You deserve a total winter wow, and these pointed-toe metallic stiletto heels are it. So go ahead, pick them up and get ready to turn heads all season.

Gunmetal Bracelet Watch. Should you treat yourself to some serious arm candy? Oh, yasss queen, you should! The neon purple pop makes this sleek design a real standout—perfect with a white tee and jeans, yet elegant and edgy enough to wear with a hot mini dress and heels.

Sizzle Over the Knee Heel Boots. Rock this rich holiday red hue and really own it with these stunning over-the-knee boots. Pair a bold lip plus these boots and get ready to get noticed this season—after all, it’s your time to shine!

Floral Dial Mesh Bracelet Watch. Gift yourself something really special this season. Delicate florals mix with fashion-forward gold to create one beautiful piece that will look great on you. A sweet complement to your whole wardrobe, you really need this, right?

Tatiana Pointy Toe Pumps. You’ve earned these 4” stiletto heels after doing all that holiday shopping—and this shade will make everyone green with envy when they see you strut!

Tatum Crossbody Flap. Don’t you think it’s time to pick up a little something, just for you? Whether you carry it or sling it, this trendsetting tortoise purse is the perfect play for an everyday tee and denim or as an accent at an extra special occasion.

So, are you ready to treat yourself or someone on your list this season? Check out even more amazing must-haves now at NineWest.com.