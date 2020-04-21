The debate of whether or not streetwear is an art form is a prolonged one. Perhaps, one with no end and with no right or wrong answer.

Even still, those in favor of fashion as art are having trouble accepting another concept – streetwear fashion as art. When the question is posed, “Is streetwear art?” it almost seems to be accompanied by a condescending undertone that instead asks, “Is streetwear legitimate?” If art, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, is “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination,” then one could conclude that streetwear is a visual art.

Streetwear and mainstream luxury now collide, giving us globally recognized brands such as Off-White and Vetements, but before becoming an “it” aesthetic for the masses, the style was birthed by youth subcultures. At its core, streetwear is a form of expression for those who are oftentimes unheard.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 17: A model walks the runway during the Vetements Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In the early 1970s, what we know today as streetwear style began to manifest in hip-hop fashion and in the 1980s Shaun Stussy founded his namesake brand, Stüssy. For many this marked the beginning of what would become a global spread of the streetwear aesthetic. Following the 1990s, this style of dress became more widespread across America and spanned globally, most notably in Japan where the brand A Bathing Ape was birthed as well as European brands adopting the increasingly popular aesthetic.

Now more than ever, we see the impact that urban culture and streetwear have had on modern luxury fashion. Large fashion houses are inclined to incorporate logo and graphic tees and hoodies in their collections, likely to appeal to younger markets. Sneakers are now a fashion statement, unlike before, and brands like Gucci, Chanel and Balenciaga are catering to this growing desire. Prominent figures like Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator and Kanye West are among the names of people who can be credited with contributing to the staying power of streetwear in mainstream fashion.

“Was streetwear made to be understood?”

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Model Maty Fall wears a green puffer jacket, blue Future Retro Music t-shirt, green acid wash pants, and checks her iPhone 11 after the Ports 1961 show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 23, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

However, even with mainstream recognition and evidence supporting the notion that streetwear may now be cemented in the fashion industry, , the question still stands— is this art?

The Twitter handle @pughatory posed the question via an online poll, and of 1,168 voters 80% voted “yes [streetwear is art],” while 20% voted no. Users elaborated on their opinions in the tweet thread.

not @ anyone in this thread, but really interesting (and not shocking) how streetwear is often devalued because it's accessible and headed by POC. i think streetwear is often misinterpreted by fashion elites because for once, something is not catered to them. — sara li (@saruhli) April 10, 2020

art IS subjective, but when we talk about "concepts" and whatnot, we have to recognize that it's usually filtered through the lens of the rich and powerful. when we talk about what is good or meaningful, we're almost always talking about what is artistic "enough" for the elite. — sara li (@saruhli) April 10, 2020

Ofc. Fashion as a whole is an art, a form of expression. As far as Streetwear is concerned, it’s a explanation of the experiences of POC specifically black and brown people, it’s more than art. it’s a movement — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐫 (@lovvverboyyy) April 10, 2020

I mean not exactly as art but it does has a lot of meaning how people drees on a specific time and how some develop their style. I think it has become a huge part of high fashion too, the way the street enters that sphere. — 🌻Daniela Rodríguez 🌟 (@Danielarr_) April 10, 2020

The general consensus seems to be this, fashion is an expression, which is a form or art and streetwear is fashion. Behind the printed tees and exclusive sneakers is a story. A story of the creators and influencers. A reflection of where the youth has been and, as streetwear evolves, where they are headed. A demographic who formed their own society because they were societal outcasts.

Where the disconnect in speculation seems to lie is between two groups, those who understand what and who streetwear represents and those who do not. And as such, the question should be this; was streetwear made to be understood?