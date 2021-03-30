Telfar Supporters React After GUESS Pulls Alleged Knockoff Bag From Its’ Shelves

Within the last year, Telfar has risen through the ranks and become one of the most sought out brands in fashion – particularly known for its Shopping Bag. Delivering selects in multiple color ways and sizes, the label has been synopsis with this must-have accessory.

Over the weekend, Black Fashion Fair Founder and fashion critic Antoine Gregory (@bibbygregory) pointed out the similarities between a bag GUESS released in comparison to the Telfar Shopping Bag. “I think the most annoying and yet interesting part of this is the fact that a company like GUESS has the capital and resources to produce this bag in great quantities when the original designer could not,” Gregory wrote on Twitter.

GUESS Embossed Logo G-Tote / Telfar Medium Shopper: pic.twitter.com/EcBRqwEMAj — AB/G (@bibbygregory) March 26, 2021

The critic has built a following on discussing the nuances of the fashion industry, consistently championing Black designers and creatives within this space. When several outlets caught wind of Gregory’s critique, social media users began to follow suit. “We have another 100 years… this is awful,” one user wrote while another said, “They do it all the time unfortunately.”

According to the New York Times, after this weekend’s outrage, GUESS has withdrawn the production of bags. The company also provided a statement to PAPER Magazine stating, “Signal Brands, the handbag licensee of Guess, Inc., has voluntarily halted the sale of its G-Logo totes. Some on social media have compared the totes to Telfar Global’s shopping bags. Signal Brands does not wish to create any impediments to Telfar Global’s success and, as such, has independently decided to stop selling the G-logo totes.”

Check out a few of the tweets that were sent out below.

I hope Telfar sues the hell out of y’all @guess pic.twitter.com/fQJIhdTB7F — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) March 26, 2021

i’m usually not one to make fun of someone for the brands they wear. but if u pull up in the Guess fake Telfar…..it’s over for you baby🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qBa1L3Euh4 — madison (@muhdeesun) March 26, 2021

Okay but @GUESS is just disrespectful ripping off telfar pic.twitter.com/iPE4YP33tO — Silly Goose (@OhHvnnan) March 25, 2021

what guess failed to realise is that a huge reason why people go crazy for telfar is because of the ethos and community behind the brand https://t.co/yu0GB74fna — r (@margielawhore) March 26, 2021