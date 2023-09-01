Meet Noir Fashion Week: A Unique Slate of Programming Showcasing BIPOC Fashion Talent

Noir Fashion Week

Noir Fashion Week will begin on September 8th in New York City. NFW provides an alternative slate of events for Black fashion lovers who will also be attending New York Fashion Week. Founder, Nichole M. Bess is kicking off the festivities soon with an exhibition, live music, and a panel conversation about the future of BIPOC fashion and tech hosted by Bess.

Now in its fourth season, Noir Fashion Week was founded to provide BIPOC creatives and brands the opportunities to showcase their work and nurture young talent. For each installment of NFW, the production team brings together industry professionals to share insight with marginalized creatives and designers to help them grow their brands into more profitable businesses. There is also a distinct inclusion of highlighting diversity, inclusion, advancement, and sustainability.

This year’s panelists that will help showcase the core of NFW include Khary Simon, a creative director, Busie Matsiko-Andan, a global strategist, Ennuie New York founder, Eji Benson, Ora Tanner, an AI expert, and Martu Freeman, managing director at Manna Fashion.

Day two of NFW will feature a designer shop and showroom that will feature new talent, an emerging designer collective featuring BOLD CULTURE and Yaweh, and a private showing of Summer Han. Later on in the night, more private showings of designers Emma Effa, Lord by GOD, Villamoor, and Amirah Creations will be showcased. On day three another designer shop and showroom will be opened in addition to a “Pret A Porter” collective featuring My Fashion Affairs, Chris Pyrate, Brown Bowetique, and Modern Natured. The night will end with an invite-only Power 30 cocktail event and a private showing of AJOVANG.

“This year’s Noir Fashion Week NYC is very special as we are going global in our 4th season, soft launching our Paris and Kenya production,” says Bess. “And, for the first time, our runway will also host a vital conversation around the BIPOC future in fashion and tech. From stitches to words, we’re empowering dreams to rise,” Bess adds.