In The Studio: Stanley Raffington

Richard Dowker

Article continues after video.

UK-based designer Stanley Raffington is a product of Central Saint Martins, a notable London art school which has seen such greats as Craig Green, Alexander McQueen, and Kim Jones pass through its doors. Raffington explores technical design through the brilliant use of color, often paying homage to his Jamaican roots with Rastafarian motifs like black, red, and yellow crochet pieces. Raffington’s inaugural collection post-graduation in 2022 was buzzworthy thanks to a fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2023 season that saw appearances by FKA Twigs and Madonna. With laser-cut techniques on knitwear and leather as well as 3D-printed accessories, his debut collection appealed to the eye with interesting optical illusions.

The young designer draws inspiration from his grandfather’s style in 1990s London, and he’s been able to tap into his heritage and his cultural background now more than ever—a far cry from how disconnected he had felt growing up. His use of 3D printing exemplifies the new wave of tech entering the fashion space, through his laser-cut leather, asymmetrical knitwear, and 3D-printed bags. This is his expression of self and his journey back to where he comes from. His storytelling through the lens of his grandfather and the parallels of his own world today are shown in innovative ways.

Richard Dowker

While nostalgia might have fueled his creativity, Raffington reveals a futuristic approach to classic silhouettes of Rastafarian and Jamaican style, which has quickly garnered interest on the internet and gained him an avid online following. Although his brand is only just taking off, longevity seems to be the goal for Raffington. With an affinity for technical wear and elevating it to new standards, the young designer has barely scratched the surface of what’s possible. There’s so much more to see as his first collection is an amalgamation of his experiences and love and pride for his roots. Such vibrance and joy is invoked in his pieces, and this has quickly propelled Raffington into a spotlight that won’t be dimming anytime soon.