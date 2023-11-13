In Case You Missed It: James Harden Makes A Statement In Louis Vuitton, Rihanna Debuts Blonde Hair, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. Louis Vuitton received a sporty nod from the newest team member of the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden. Ahead of a game versus the Brooklyn Nets, Harden wore pieces designed by Kid Super for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Elsewhere, Rihanna has recently been spotted donning new hair, and to complement her blonde tresses she wore an all-black look with a mock neck bodysuit. Designer and long-time partner to Pharrell, Nigo, might have just given fans a glimpse of a forthcoming Nike collaboration. Additionally, GT Bank held a fashion weekend for a plethora of Nigerian and African designers. The two-day event was filled with masterclasses, runway shows, and exhibitions.

Since we’ve always got our eyes peeled for red carpet events, we are sharing a few of our favorite looks below from the Los Angeles Baby2Baby charity gala. The momentous evening was well-attended and we particularly enjoyed seeing the looks worn by Monique Rodriguez, Ayesha Curry, and Camila Alves McConaughey.

If you’re curious about the happenings of the fashion world that you might’ve missed over the weekend or have some things you might want to add to your cart, keep scrolling.

James Harden Shines In Louis Vuitton Pieces By Kid Super

At times, NBA tunnel fits are ostentatious, but sometimes players get things right. James Harden took a few Louis Vuitton pieces for a spin and nailed it. For a recent Los Angeles Clippers game against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden wore a statement-making puffer jacket in cream and a Keepall bag from the Kid Super-designed Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The player topped off his look with a few oversized chains, glitzy monogram Louis Vuitton jeans, and off-white Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Rihanna Wears An All Black Evening Look With A Vintage Versace Coat

Style icon, mother, and entrepreneur Rihanna is constantly serving looks, as we know, but since she’s been donning blonde tresses, the looks have been hitting. On a night on the town, the singer wore an all-black look of a zip-up capri bodysuit and a long leather vintage Versace coat. She accessorized with Amina Muaddi heels which featured a diamond strap across the ankle, rings, and diamond earrings.

Monique Rodriguez Wears Monsoori At Baby2Baby Gala

Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez one of our 2023 cover stars made a red carpet appearance in a custom Monsoori gown for the Baby2Baby Gala. The head-turning magenta piece was a brilliant number to wear for the evening. Her stylist Jeremy Haynes paired the gown with lengthy velvet gloves, black heels by Jimmy Choo, and a studded bow clutch by Judith Lieber. Her husband, co-founder of Mielle, Melvin Rodriguez donned a well-fitted velvet suit.

Ayesha Curry Wears Alberta Ferretti At Baby2Baby Gala

At the Los Angeles gala, Ayesha Curry donned a sleek teal and dark blue gown by Alberta Ferretti. Curry also wore a diamond choker, her braids were swept up to draw attention to her neckline. Additional jewels included a stunning silver ring embezzled with diamonds.

Camila Alves Wears Harbison Studio At Baby2Baby Gala

For the star-studded evening, Camila Alves McConaughey opted for a stunning frock by Harbison Studio. The dreamy Sky Blue Crepe Athena was from Charles Harbison’s Resort 2024 collection. The gown was paired with tussled wavy hair and minimal silver jewelry.

Nigeria’s GT Bank Hosts A Two-Day Fashion Showcase

Lagos-based GT Bank held an incredible two-day Fashion Weekend in Nigeria. The two-day experience featured a wide assortment of emerging and established brands. Each day included masterclasses for brand owners and presentations were held to showcase designs too. The Fashion Weekend was executed to showcase and promote African brands and small Indigenous businesses. The masterclasses held were created to ensure that these companies have the information and resources they need to keep growing and scaling. Brands like TORLOWEI, Duaba Serwa, and Sergio Hudson presented designs at GT Bank’s Fashion Weekend.

Nigo Teases A Nike Sneaker

The designer and long-time creative partner of Pharrell might’ve just teased a Nike collaboration. On his Instagram, he posted a picture of himself wearing a brown colorway of Nike Air Force 3s in New York. As reported in April, Nigo did sign a deal to do partnerships with Nike with plans to launch designs in 2024, per Complex. The sleek brown sneaker might be the first to drop in 2024 from this partnership. The Air Force 3 was originally released in 1988 and re-released in 2005, so it would be iconic to have Nigo’s Nike debut be an archival shoe.