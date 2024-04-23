Ask A Stylist: How To Wear Early 2000s Low-Rise Jeans

Getty Images

Low-rise jeans are coming back this spring and summer. To prepare for the warm weather fashion offerings we asked fashion stylist Tyler Okuns her top tips on styling low-rise jeans this season. Singers like girl group Destiny’s Child, Ashanti, and more wore the jeans throughout the early ‘00s, making them a top trending piece.

Last June, runway presentations for Jacquemus, Diesel, and Stella McCartney each featured low-rise jeans on their Spring/Summer 2023 runways. At the show, these bottoms are styled in flattering ways with a cinched blazer, a plain white tank top, a cropped top, or an elegant blouse. Much like the early ‘00s, a low-rise jeans tend to pair well with whatever your heart desires. Gone are the days of unrealistic body expectations. You can wear low-rise jeans no matter your body type.

The trend may be triggering for some, but it can also be a rectifying moment if you didn’t get to try it out in its first heyday in the early aughts. Below Okuns shares straightforward tips on how how to style the trending option for novices and those looking to take the plunge. From your favorite early ‘00s stars wearing them to now, low-rise jeans are a warm-weather staple.

Keep scrolling to learn how to style low-rise denim.

Kelly Rowland during Teen People Celebrates The 6th Annual “25 Hottest Stars Under 25” at Lucky Strike Lanes in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Search For The Right Brands

Stylist Tyler Okuns shares that the best brands to get low-rise jeans right now are Levi’s, Moussey, Edikted, MOTHER, and Calvin Klein. These jeans will last in your wardrobe for some time. If you have thicker thighs, these brands are a go-to so that they won’t easily rub away threads in your inner thighs. “I always have issues looking for jeans and I love these brands for year-long wear,” said Okuns. When selecting a pair of jeans a pair with thicker, heavy-duty fabric is always the better option. Stretchy jeans made from cheaper materials may tear easily.

Think About Proportions

“The best way to find a good pair of low-rise jeans is [to focus] on the proportions of your own body,” Okuns notes. No pair will fit the same on everyone, so if you’re shorter, aim for petite sizes, if you’re tall, go for tall options. Other brands like Madewell, American Eagle, and Free People offer short, regular, and tall options. Sometimes they even offer curve options for both short and tall. “Height matters and so do proportions when it comes to jeans,” said Okuns.

From Day To Night

Styling low-rise jeans can come in an abundance of ways from wearing them with a cute cropped top or T-shirt and with sneakers or heels. Okuns recommends wearing them in ways that can change your look from “day to night.” So, if you’re throwing on a pair during the day, think fun and chic with a blouse or a cropped top like she mentioned. Alternatively, a graphic or plain white or black T-shirt is also acceptable. A plain white or black tank top also pairs well with low-rise jeans. A fashionable sneaker with a leather finish for a daytime look is recommended by Okuns as well.

For the night, think about the warmth. “Low-rise jeans are one of the best summer staples,” said Okuns. Try a fitted blazer with your jeans that’s buttoned in the middle to let a bit of midriff peek through. That’s the ultimate 2000s night look. Another option is layering a short asymmetrical dress over your jeans. It’s an effortless way to add dimension to an outfit and channels the early aughts. Try a sequined top with your jeans that stops right above your belly button. Okuns also recommends a pair of heels for the night like a pointed-toe heel or a strappy sandal. If you’re not trying to wear heels for a whole night, try a pair of ballet flats. There is an array of styles to pick from like a classic satin pair with a bow or more fashion-forward iterations such as studded or mesh flats.

Low-rise jeans are at the forefront of trends this year. Take into consideration these outfit ideas the next time you find yourself reaching for a pair in-store. From the right brands to proportions, finding a pair becomes less daunting. Don’t let anything stop you from trying this signifier of the early 2000s.