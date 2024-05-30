How To Style Skinny Jeans For Curvy Petite Figures

Getty Images

Standing at 5 feet tall, it’s never been easy for me to find bottoms. On top of my height, my figure is on the curvier side, and I’ve hit my second puberty since turning 25 years old, so my hips are even wider than they were last year. I know firsthand how it can be discouraging to see your body changing when you’ve made no major change in your lifestyle.

The early 2000s keeps on giving us a regurgitation of fitting trends from low-rise jeans to skinny jeans, which are inevitably back to many people’s dismay. Maybe it’s because we’ve been wearing baggy silhouettes and sweatpants in public since 2020. Either way, they’re back and I’ve got a few tips on how to style slimmer and skinnier bottoms without looking like you’re coming from a time machine from 2014. Think chic, sleek, and sensual when it comes to skinny jeans. We can make them look much better than our past selves did. The same goes for those capri pants which have made their infamous comeback.

Skinny jeans for the short petite girls from brands like Madewell, American Eagle, Gap, Abercrombie, and Levi’s are highly recommended. These brands have a petite section for every category including skinny jeans so that you’re not constantly going to the tailor as many fellow 5’4” and below shoppers can grow weary of.

Keep scrolling to gain some insight on how to style skinny jeans for the curvy petite figure.

Think About Proportions

As someone who often has worn things one to two sizes too big or worn outerwear that swallowed my figure whole, knowing your proportions is key to putting together any look. Our smaller frames and curvy figures can be tricky with skinny jeans. Try this style of bottoms with tops that stop right at the waist of your jeans to make your torso look longer. You can layer other jackets or shirts that are longer than your top such as a baby tee or crop top. Then add shoes that are slimming whether it’s heels, a pointed-toe shoe, or a pair of sneakers that aren’t chunky. Lastly, you can move on to whatever accessories you’d like from jewelry to handbags to hats.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Make It Chic

Going out for drinks or having brunch with the girls? Opt for a fancy top it’s always an easy option. This one from Urban Outfitters is slinky in its fabric and has a slight off-the-shoulder detail that would layer well over a pair of skinny jeans. Add a pair of black heels or a pointed-toe kitten heel to dress it up even more. If the weather permits, add a leather motorcycle jacket for a twist on the classic 2010s look that many people sported throughout the decade. You could also layer a short pleated skirt in a black hue to add some dimension to your look or a long-tiered skirt with pins wherever you please for a layered look.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

On-The-Go

Whether you have a ton of appointments to run to on a weekend or you’re checking off things on your do-to list I highly recommend a pair of skinny jeans with a loose-fitting top. This is for those of you who want to look put together no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing, even if it’s just grocery shopping. Mango’s asymmetric and patterned top would go well with a pair of light blue or mid-wash skinny jeans. Add a pair of brown wedges and a few gold rings to stack on one or both hands. You can also wear a plain black or white tank top and a striped button-down shirt with a baseball cap if you want to wear a more casual look. Add a pair of trendy sneakers, a dainty necklace, and a canvas tote bag for your lipgloss and other essentials.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

An Everyday Vibe

For an everyday look, try a graphic T-shirt with your skinny jeans. Or you can layer a lightweight cardigan like this one with a double closure from Yilou Yilou. These pieces together give off a smart, effortless energy for a go-to look when you’re just running errands or meeting up with friends after work. It offers sophisticated yet casual elements for the office or a busy day. Add a pair of ballet flats or a pair of pointed-toe mules for shoes and a few rings and stacked necklaces. A pair of simple studs or hoops are also ideal here. Go with a slouchy leather bag or a structured tote.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Denim On Denim

A denim on denim look even with skinny jeans will never go out of style. The Canadian tuxedo is welcomed in any silhouette, even the tight-fitting ones. Style your pair with strappy heels wrapped around the hem of your jeans or comfortably tucked underneath. Layer an oversized denim jacket or shirt over your jeans to play with proportions. Add statement earrings and a pendant if you go with the oversized button-down. To make the look casual, add a pair of sneakers to the cropped denim jacket ensemble. For a pop of color opt for a small baguette bag in a hue like bright red.