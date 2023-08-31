How 5 Fashion Insiders Get Ready For New York Fashion Week

Shane Augustus

Walk with us. We’re nearly a week out from New York Fashion Week and we all have a laundry list of to-dos. First, we’ll head uptown to visit a shoe cobbler. There’s nothing worse than running from show to show in shoes that haven’t been broken in. Next, we’ll stop in at the Nordstrom flagship store to pick up tailoring between the runway shows, cocktail parties, and events, we’re going to need options, and lots of them. Once we’ve secured the looks we’ll most likely visit the nail salon. There’s no feeling like getting your almond-shaped talons painted an eye-catching color like red or even bright green if you’re feeling adventurous. Finally, we’ll head home to organize our calendar and decide what shows to attend. That’ll be a tough call since this season is stacked with presentations by Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, Diotima and more.

But, that’s not all, sometimes prepping for NYFW also includes back-to-back calls, pulling some last-minute looks from Black designers like Megan Smith, and getting fresh braids–some might even note that snagging an acupuncture appointment is necessary. Regardless of how you prep, ahead of the forthcoming season, we caught up with a few of our favorite fashion insiders: Scot Louie, Katherine Mateo, Rashad Minnick, Samantha Borges and Omari Williams about how they’re handling the madness before the shows. Keep scrolling for a glimpse into their lives.

Katherine Mateo — Stylist & Casting Director

ESSENCE.com: Can you tell me what New York Fashion Week prep looks like for you?

Katherine Mateo: Fashion week starts in mid-August for me. That’s when the Zoom calls and casting start happening. I’m used to my summers getting cut short for fashion week prep. If I’m only doing New York, fashion week ends mid-September, after all the markets are done but if I go to Paris, fashion week turns into fashion month.

Can you tell me a bit about what your day-to-day is like?

I am usually on calls all day with designers as well as their production and public relations teams to talk about all aspects of the show. Then I start talking to agencies to get my casting on their calendars. Once we have the casting, we move on to fittings followed by the style out, hair [and] makeup tests leading up to the show date. I’ll repeat this process for each client.

What has been your most exciting NYFW experience?

I would have to say working with Raul for Luar’s Spring/Summer 2022 show. It was such an amazing production. The amount of love in the room and the labor it took had me in awe. It was [a] crazy having a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to show during fashion week.

What is your must-have?

My Topicals eye mask. I barely get any rest once September rolls around so I need my skincare [to be] on point.

What’s your secret to looking so chic while balancing your busy schedule?

Honestly, I have my phases. I love being a glamour girl as much as I like to be a tomboy and sometimes both of those worlds cross each other making a mix of who I am at my core lol.

Omari Williams — Publicist

ESSENCE.com: What shows do you handle?

Omar Williams: My babies this season are Sergio Hudson and the Hanifa collection launch. The Hinton Group team is handling Christian Siriano, Studio 189, Parsons, and Bibhu Mohapatra as well.

Do you have post-fashion week rituals?

I always try to take time away, at least for a long weekend.

What is your must-have?

An all-black wardrobe and hydration. I keep coffee, green juice, ginger shots, and water on tap. I also do yoga daily. Nothing fancy, just a 30-minute stretch and meditation. For me, it’s necessary to take a moment throughout the day to check in with yourself. Self-care is a must for life, but especially during a stressful time like New York Fashion Week.

Scot Louie — Celebrity Stylist

ESSENCE: What does New York Fashion Week look like for you?

Scot Louie: Fashion week always feels like an exciting resurgence, almost like a new year. Summer has come to an end and now we enter a new season.

Are you styling anyone this season?

This season I’m working with recording artist Maeta, attending a few shows, and hosting an event.

What has been your favorite show you’ve attended & why?

Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2018 was one of the first shows I attended on my first trip to Paris. It felt like a milestone moment as a stylist.

What is your must-have?

My portable charging pack and at least two good dinner reservations. Fashion week is so on the go, I love to carve out time to eat, drink, and chill.

Samantha Borges — Content Creator

ESSENCE.com: What’s your pre-fashion week ritual?

Samantha Borges: I keep it simple. I get my nails done, I do my eyebrows and I use Gua Sha.

What makes you feel polished and prepared?

So much of it comes from how you carry your outfit. I almost never feel like my outfit is perfect. There’s always something I forgot or a shoe that could have looked better but I try to do everything as early as possible and I always leave my room with a look on.

How do you stay on top of content creation?

My cab and subway rides between events are my most key moments. It takes a lot of balance to create content while you’re on the go, I like to spend that time editing and posting stories.

What is your must-have?

I use Youth to the People’s Caffeine Energy Serum every day for an instant pick-me-up. When you’ve been out late and need to be up early skincare can make or break your appearance. Also, an ice roller or any cold compress will give you the life you need going into the day I’ve literally used Perriers from my mini fridge and rolled them across my face.

Rashad Minnick — Men’s Fashion Market Editor, Wall Street Journal

ESSENCE.com: What helps you feel prepared to take on New York Fashion Week?

Rashad Minnick: Fashion week for me is jam-packed with shows, presentations, appointments, and events. Every hour something is happening. I love to take time to mentally prepare. Since fashion week is essential for the creative process of my job, I want to make sure I can digest the new season refreshed and rejuvenated by taking time off.

What can’t you live without during NYFW?

Rest. If I’m not well rested, I’m not able to tackle the days at my full potential.

What are you most excited to see?

I’m excited to discover new brands. I love attending the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom because they always have new designers with such interesting stories and designs.