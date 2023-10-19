Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift Releases Its Holiday Collection

Honor The Gift

Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift has launched its holiday collection.The brand often highlights the style of those who live in an inner city and reflect that in the collection with separates that toy the line between athleisure and streetwear. The women’s pieces are always chic essentials.. For this new collection, Honor The Gift has released crewnecks, knitted dresses, and sweatpants. There is a long sleeve black knitted maxi dress which features an embroidered Honor The Gift logo motif at the hem of one sleeve–this is one standout in the range. There’s also a varsity style jacket in a brown and cream colorway that features teddy sleeves with a crest design branding on the upper arm.

Honor The Gift

The bottoms in this collection are a must-have for the holidays as it features another standout—a warm quilted bomber jacket. This piece arrives in chocolate brown and black and features a cursive embroidered logo detail in the back. The collection is rounded out by graphic T-shirts in warm tones of brown, tan, and pink. If you’re on the hunt for bottoms there are also denim jeans and loose printed trousers too.

Honor The Gift

Westbrook’s goal with this collection was for it to be an invitation for like-minded people to come together to honor their different definitions of home through eclectic pieces that transcend just being worn but represent the collective home in our hearts.

Honor The Gift’s “Home Is Where Our Stories Begin” collection is available online at honorthegift.com. Prices retail from $30 to $385 while sizes range from XL to 2XL.