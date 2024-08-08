Honor The Gift Reveals Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift has revealed its Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Entitled “Inner City Sounds” the new collection pays homage to the vibrant symphony and urban lullabies of Los Angeles. These inspiring factors include music that can be often found blaring in the streets to the sirens heard in the evening.

Honor The Gift

Each item is infused with the enthralling signifiers of the city’s heartbeat through new graphics, patterns, silhouettes, and stitching. “Introduced within the Fall 2024 collection are novelty styles including the Custom Tapestry Set featuring patchwork and the Carpenter Jeans designed with a stonewashed finish. The lineup also includes a myriad of new accessories such as totes and side bags made from heavy canvas and brushed poly, as well as headwear and socks displaying motifs synchronized with the highlighted sets,” the brand shares in a statement.

Honor The Gift

Elsewhere Westbrook’s latest features key silhouettes with an upgraded appearance. By utilizing a rhythmic artwork and energetic colorways these factors enmesh familiarity in fit. They are also the reverberating sentiments of the newest season.

Honor The Gift

One favorite of ours is the two-piece knit and printed hooded sweater and matching sweatpants. The hues utilized include red, tan and green amidst other contrasting tones. This piece speaks to the creativity lurking beneath the design cues of Honor The Gift. Another gem in the collection is the half zip in a deep brown tone with pink and yellow detailing.

Honor The Gift

Drop 1 of Honor The Gift’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is currently available at honorthegift.co and at select stores.