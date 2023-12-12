4 Stylish Holiday Party Outfits To Slay In This Season

Simon Miller

Holiday party season is in full swing and that means it’s time to add a few key pieces to your wardrobe for this month’s festivities. The trick is to ensure that these holiday-ready items seamlessly integrate into your daily attire. In recent months, as I’ve scrolled through Instagram, I’ve noticed a resurgence of sophisticated looks. It’s intriguing to observe the rise of tasteful pieces like tailored trousers, classic blouses, and bold-colored dresses–especially since I never thought I’d see the day when streetwear wasn’t dominating the scene.

Keeping these observations in mind, as holiday season outfits can sometimes feel uninspiring, I highly recommend dressing appropriately for the type of occasion. If your office is throwing an event, playing it safe is an option–avoid low necklines or overly ostentatious pieces that may come across as unprofessional. Maybe you’ve scored an invitation to an upscale affair, such as a birthday party hosted by your most glamorous friend, feel free to lean into pieces more elegant or eccentric.

With these notions in mind, I visited Nordstrom over the weekend to find outfits suitable for various types of holiday parties. Whether you’re attending a birthday celebration or your annual holiday office party, look to the options below for inspiration.

For Hanging Out With Friends

Robyn Mowatt

A black sweater is a must-have for holiday looks–largely because it’s a basic that you can wear with so many different looks. Square-toe leather boots provide a bit of a contrast to this dressy look. This fun Staud skirt is emblazoned with sequins. Size at least one size down from your regular size. Pairing it with a relaxed sweater by Topshop worked surprisingly well. Overall, I was pleased with how this outfit turned out. This look could work for a holiday event with close friends.

Shop the look:

Topshop Sweater, $60

Staud Vedette Skirt, $325

Vagabond Ansie Bootie, $200

For Dinner With Your Family

Robyn Mowatt

Topshop is really killing it this season. I’ve been noticing how many cold weather options they have released recently: chic sweaters, and stunning faux-furs. When paired with the same sweater worn above, this yellow lengthy silk skirt that also looks a bit golden is perfect. This look which could work for a holiday gathering with family is elevated enough for an office holiday party too. I decided to try it on with a pair of statement shoes like my Manolo Blahniks. I really believe that a good heel can also elevate any outfit.

Shop the look:

Topshop Sweater, $50

Topshop Satin Midi Skirt, $70

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pump, $1,195

For The Annual Holiday Office Party

Robyn Mowatt

A bustier dress provides a great option for an annual office holiday party and an outing like a New Year’s Eve event. This piece is versatile enough to be dressed up or down too. It works here with square-toe boots because it doesn’t feel too formal. I recommend going with your exact size when wearing shapewear-inspired pieces.

Staud Hazel Bustier Dress, $400

Simon Miller Dress Studded Sculpty Dress, $403

Marc Fisher Boots, $140

For The Fancy Annual Office Holiday Party Or A Wedding

Robyn Mowatt

In a hue reminiscent of childhood whimsy, this Rebecca Vallance dress, drenched in Barbie pink, channels the spirited fashionista within. The piece features a striking corseted bodice and a flared skirt, this piece radiates elegance tailor-made for a party that calls for cocktail attire such as a wedding or a fancy office holiday party. Unfortunately, this dress was a bit too snug for me, I’d recommend going one size up if you’re bust-heavy like me. You can pair this dress with black satin pumps for a classic addition to this outfit.

Shop the look:

Rebecca Vallance Dress, $720

Gianvitto Rossi Pumps, $500