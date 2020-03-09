Here’s Where You Can Get Blue Ivy’s Fendi Boots

Blue Ivy is a style queen. But, when your mom is Beyonce do you have a choice?

Our favorite 8-year-old had some #GirlDad time yesterday evening at the Lakers vs Clippers game and of course, the internet exploded. Trailing behind her dad and rapper Jay Z, the two sat court-side to watch the game. In true Carter fashion, we couldn’t get over the casual slay from the “Brown Skin Girl,” singer. Blue sported a jean jacket, with the words ‘Blue Is My Name’ written across the back, black tights, and a pair of Fendi boots.

While Blue obviously has a closet with designer duds, she still manages to look like the coolest 8-year-old (thanks to her stylist Manuel A. Mendez) with finishing touches like combat boots, unicorn headbands, and playful colors.

Grab Blue Ivy’s fendi boots below.