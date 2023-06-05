Here Are Some More Sustainable Brands You Should Know

GETTY IMAGES

Supporting environmentally friendly brands is crucial in our ongoing efforts to protect and preserve the planet. With increasing concerns about climate change, pollution, and resource depletion, we must make a conscious effort in our purchasing decisions. By supporting environment-friendly brands, we can contribute to a more sustainable future for the planet. Environmentally friendly brands often adopt sustainable sourcing practices, like using deadstock fabrics and paying their garment workers. Initiatives like this help protect the Earth, which should be every brand’s priority.

In honor of World Environment Day, we’ve curated a list of a few Black brands that are contributing what they should for the betterment of the planet. By choosing products from these brands, we support their commitment to sustainability. Together, we can create a healthier planet for present and future generations.

These brands should be on your radar.

SOKO

Founders Gwendolyn Floyd, Catherine Mahugu, and Ella Peinovich founded their Black woman-owned B-CorpTM brand that uses 24k gold plated brass. The brand is all for reducing inequality and poverty through creating jobs that pay real livable wages.

Selva Negra

Selva Negra was founded and rooted in the use of ethical practices. They source sustainable fabrics and make sure to engrain low-waste practices like reduced packaging and recycling and up-cycling their fabrics.

Pamoja

The brand Pamoja proudly states that they are “lovers of fashion but not fashion obsessed.” Meaning that they create bags that will only last you rather than pieces that will be out of style in just a few weeks.

Galerie L.A.

Founded by Dechel Mckillian, a celebrity stylist who wanted to bridge the gap between fashion and sustainability, the concept store curates sustainable brands globally, standing on the mission of fashion with integrity.

AAKS

Founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, the brand’s mission is to increase awareness around ethical production and encouraging sustainable consumption. The bags that AAKS designs are hand-made in Ghana, Africa and use a weaving art form technique to create unique pieces.