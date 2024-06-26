Inside Head Of State’s First Paris Exhibition ‘Vivid Imagination’

Head Of State

Head of State unveiled their Vivid Imagination exhibition powered by Nike during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Paris is the first stop of this exhibition’s year-long tour worldwide, including New York, Lagos, Los Angeles, and London. This installation fused traditional Youba craftsmanship with the brand’s contemporary design silhouettes. When ideating the exhibition, Head of State designer Taofeek Abijako reflected upon his childhood in Lagos.

Head Of State

“My dad was a designer, so we work closely with traditional African wear,” says Taofeek. He expressed that incredible garments were made utilizing a material called Ashoké which is made on a loom. “This is a machine that has two materials, just wood, and strings, and that’s it. I took the material and learned how to sew,” he adds.

Head Of State

The installation included six main focal points, three of which can be described as garments and the remaining three as sculptures. The garments were created with a monochromatic periwinkle fabric, which took nods from the Head of State’s brand signatures, uniform, material studies, historical context, and Taofeek’s personal narrative.

Head Of State

“The periwinkle color is a continuation of the uniform look to keep in the system. Growing up in Lagos, I always imagined living on the coast of Lagos and thinking about the breeze and the calmness. Something about a soft periwinkle brings that in,” said Abijako.

Abijako’s journey could be explained as “art came first and fashion came second,” as he tells me. It’s a testament to the power of personal narrative in the world of fashion and art. This journey is mirrored in the exhibition, from his heritage to his exploration of the intersectionality of fashion and art. The reimagined Nike sneakers and the large-scale handmade loom each inspired by 15th-century Nigerian looms depict this. The intricate detailing on the loom showcases the extensive use of detail and mathematics.

Head Of State

Taofeek says he’s currently studying architecture, a detail well worth mentioning. He details that when he and his team sent key details to the fabricator they worked with in Paris they were met with inquisitive questions. One included: what would they like to do. The designer notes that they then submitted a full deck with every measurement. Abijako candidly shares that the fabricator expressed that they thought that was their job. But, this proves how Taofeek is ever-willing to commit to every morsel of bringing his visions to life.

Head Of State

As I ventured deeper into the exhibition, the line between fashion and art blurred, leaving me to wonder: is it fashion or art? In Vivid Imagination, Abijako masterfully fused the two subjects. He also did so while creating a harmonious blend that captured the beauty that emerges at the intersection of clothing and sculpture.

“The middle ground is where the most fun happens,” said Taofeek in his final words to me at the exhibition.