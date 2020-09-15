Harlem’s Fashion Row Kicked Off NYFW This Past Sunday

This year, New York Fashion Week has an entirely new look as the event goes digital. Designers who have decided to participate in this year’s event including labels like Who Decides War, Dur Doux, and Frederick Anderson all have to present virtually through the CFDA website.

Kicking off NYFW this past Sunday was Harlem’s Fashion Row, lead by Founder Brandice Daniel. “It’s been amazing because I have a really great team and I actually enjoy new challenges,” Daniel tells ESSENCE when asked about the difficulty in planning a digital fashion event.

Daniel who sits at the helm of HFR has utilized the organization to be a vessel for Black creatives. Partnering with brands like Nike, CFDA, Gucci and more, the thought leader champions for curators of color in every room she enters. “There’s a lot of work to be done. And even with all the help that’s coming, there’s still so much more that’s needed,” she says.

On Sunday, HFR showcased three designers; Kimberly Goldson, Rich Fresh, and Kristian Loren. Each designer presented their SS21 collections along with Daniel announcing that their new pieces would be turned into children’s clothing via partnership with Janie & Jack. The children’s clothing brand partnering with Harlem’s Fashion Row was a new collaboration of sort for the label. “A company like Janie and Jack, I haven’t seen it from them yet, ” Daniel exclaimed. “So this is a historic moment.” The event also honored four Black fashion insiders including; Lindsey Peoples Wagner, Kerby Jean Raymond, Edward Enninful, and Nate Hinton.

A virtual encore presentation will also be available to the public following closing night on Saturday, September 19th.