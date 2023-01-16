Home · Fashion

Happy Birthday, Aaliyah! 12 Of Her Iconic Moments

The late R&B songstress Aaliyah was not only an amazing performer but an OG fashion girl.
Aaliyah would’ve been 44 years old today, and the legacy she left behind is still just as strong today. Her music touched the lives and hearts of so many people. She was and still is an inspiration to so many sonically and stylistically as her artistry, whether through her music, her videos, or her looks, she was always true to herself, and that’s what made her so special.

Known for not just her silky voice but her blend of femme and tomboy style with baggy cargo pants, big jackets, crop tops, and bone-straight black hair covering her left eye, she started trends in her industry, and it trickled down to the mainstream. She made that her signature look and even told MTV in an interview, “I dress in my baggy clothes every day, and I am a laid-back person, which is what I portray on camera.” She’d always been genuine in who she was, and when it was time to switch up to a more feminine vibe, it was still fitting to her overall aesthetic.

Aaliyah (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As we celebrate her beautiful life and contribution to R&B and hip-hop musically and culturally, take a look through a few of her iconic looks and moments.

01
1998 KMEL Summer Jam
1998 KMEL Summer Jam
Getty Images
02
2001 MTV Movie Awards Backstage With Destiny’s Child
2001 MTV Movie Awards Backstage With Destiny's Child
Getty Images
03
2001 P. Diddy’s Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ
2001 P. Diddy's Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ
Getty Images
04
2000 The 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival And Preview Of “Baby Phat”
2000 The 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival And Preview Of "Baby Phat"
Getty Images
05
2000 “Romeo Must Die” Premiere
2000 "Romeo Must Die" Premiere
Getty Images
06
2000 MTV Awards
2000 MTV Awards
Getty Images
07
2001 Essence Awards
2001 Essence Awards
Getty Images
08
1996 At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show
1996 At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show
Getty Images
09
1997 Performing “A Gift of Song” on TNT
1997 Performing "A Gift of Song" on TNT
Getty Images
10
1997 11th Soul Train Music Awards
1997 11th Soul Train Music Awards
Getty Images
11
2001 Planet of the Apes Premiere
2001 Planet of the Apes Premiere
Getty Images
12
1998 Academy Awards
1998 Academy Awards
Getty Images
