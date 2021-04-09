Fresh off the heels of a successful 2020, Hanifa is continuing its reign in fashion with its latest collection. Last week, the luxury fashion label launched the 2nd drop from its Spring capsule featuring silks, nits, and color blocking dresses.

This latest release from designer Anifa Mvuemba includes an array of bright colors influenced by the world slowly but surely opening back up. Whether at home or outside, this collection was designed for the everyday woman- a commonality amongst all of Mvuemba’s design. Championing size inclusivity, Hanifa delivering sizes from XS- 2XL without comprising the look has been a delightful addition to the brand’s organic ethos.

Mvuemba detailed in an interview with ESSENCE last year that entering the pandemic the designer hit a road block before her viral 3D fashion show took over the internet. “At the beginning of the pandemic, I went into a mini-depression. I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, the world is suffering; people are dying. I can’t be thinking about putting out new stuff or dropping a new collection,'” she said. “But, I’m grateful to have a really supportive team. They were just pumping it up.”

As Hanifa continues to advance in fashion, with each collection the label’s pieces progress. This current spring release featuring intentional colors, indulgent textures, and peak boldness to cultivate ideal yet mod selects for spring. With prices ranging from $119-$278, shop the 2nd drop from the Hanifa spring collection here.