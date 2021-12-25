20 Handbags You Can’t Do New Year’s Eve Without

Somehow, we’ve made it to the end of 2021, and as we prepare to welcome in its successor, there’s one thing at the front of every fashion girl’s mind: the outfits. Deciding on a dress, pant suit or whatever your poison may be is a necessity (naturally), but if we’re being honest it’s the accessories that matter most. Namely, your New Year’s Eve handbag is what will take your outfit to the next level, and the market is chock full of jaw-dropping options.

It seems that over-the-top accessorizing has been the name of the game since we started getting dressed again post strict lockdown, so virtual and IRL shelves have actually been prepping us for this moment all year. With mini bags still going strong and brands such as Paco Rabanne turning sequins into a near everyday accessory, there’s something for everybody this time around, from the self-proclaimed minimalist to the boldest dresser in the room. We shopped out the best options to pair back with your glittery holiday outfits below, and we haven’t seen anything cuter than these.