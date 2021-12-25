20 Handbags You Can’t Do New Year’s Eve Without
By Jamila Stewart ·

Somehow, we’ve made it to the end of 2021, and as we prepare to welcome in its successor, there’s one thing at the front of every fashion girl’s mind: the outfits. Deciding on a dress, pant suit or whatever your poison may be is a necessity (naturally), but if we’re being honest it’s the accessories that matter most. Namely, your New Year’s Eve handbag is what will take your outfit to the next level, and the market is chock full of jaw-dropping options.

It seems that over-the-top accessorizing has been the name of the game since we started getting dressed again post strict lockdown, so virtual and IRL shelves have actually been prepping us for this moment all year. With mini bags still going strong and brands such as Paco Rabanne turning sequins into a near everyday accessory, there’s something for everybody this time around, from the self-proclaimed minimalist to the boldest dresser in the room. We shopped out the best options to pair back with your glittery holiday outfits below, and we haven’t seen anything cuter than these.

01
Zara Sequin Bucket Bag
Add this pop of color to an all black outfit.
available at Zara $50 Shop Now
02
Les Petits Joueurs
We don’t want fringe if it doesn’t sparkle.
available at Les Petits Joueurs $687 Shop Now
03
Ganni Satin Knotted Pouch Mini Bag
Simple, silky, chic.
available at Ganni $115 Shop Now
04
Zakia Feather Clutch
A jewel-toned handbag will take your look to the next level.
available at Amazon Shop Now $59
05
Amy Shehab Telefon Chain Box Bag
Heading out? Cross body bags are a must when there’s dancing involved.
available at Amy Shehab $185 Shop Now
06
Betsey Johnson Glitteratzi Bow Top Handle Bag
Try this bag to add an ultra-feminine touch to a sequined pant suit.
available at Betsey Johnson $98 Shop Now
07
Cult Gaia Nala Mini Clutch
We’re forever a “fan” of this bag. (Get it?)
available at Cult Gaia $398 Shop Now
08
Billini Karli Handbag
The embellishments on this handle adds just enough sparkle.
available at Billini $50 Shop Now
09
Aldo Kedaydia Bag
This structured handbag will add an element of edge to your glitzy ‘fit.
available at Aldo $85 Shop Now
10
Lattelier Faux Fur Clutch Bag
If you’re doing a light palette for New Year’s Eve, this handbag is the only way.
available at Lattelier $35 Shop Now
11
Olga Berg Casey Hot Fix Crystal Clutch
A clutch that says you’re the main character.
available at Olga Berg $160 Shop Now
12
Tngan Crystal Evening Bag Crystal Evening Bag
This clutch is the entire outfit.
available at Tngan $168 Shop Now
13
Marina Raphael Evangelie Bag
We dare you to try to take your eyes off this bag.
available at Marina Raphael $1,115 Shop Now
14
Simitri Ombre Clutch
With metallic fringe that glistens in the night, this clutch is guaranteed to turn heads.
available at Simitri $425 Sgop Now
15
Express Moda Luxe Alicia Clutch
With a fold-over structure, there’s nothing you could need on a night out that this bag can’t hold.
available at Express $100 Shop Nowhttps://www.express.com/clothing/women/moda-luxe-alicia-clutch/pro/80004603/color/BROWN/
16
Cheyenne Kimora 21.4 Mini Bag
Cheyenne Kimora’s handbags may be tiny, but they make a big statement.
available at Cheyenne Kimora $325.00 Shop Now
17
Kelly & Katie Evening Clutch
Velvet and pearls are all you need in a holiday bag.
available at Kelly & Katie $40 Shop Now
18
Estee & Lilly Zip Closure Velvet Shoulder Handbag
This classic black shoulder bag isn’t without fun details.
available at Target $35 Shop Nowhttps://www.target.com/p/estee-38-lilly-zip-closure-velvet-shoulder-handbag-with-knot-handle-black/-/A-81188413#lnk=sametab
19
BruceGlen Sparkle Can Bag
This BruceGlen bag offers an eclectic, sporty option that will stand out from the rest.
available at BruceGlen $595 Shop Now
20
Lulu Townsend Staci Wristlet
When your handbag is also art.
available at DSW $35 Shop Now

