20 Handbags You Can’t Do New Year’s Eve Without

Somehow, we’ve made it to the end of 2021, and as we prepare to welcome in its successor, there’s one thing at the front of every fashion girl’s mind: the outfits. Deciding on a dress, pant suit or whatever your poison may be is a necessity (naturally), but if we’re being honest it’s the accessories that matter most. Namely, your New Year’s Eve handbag is what will take your outfit to the next level, and the market is chock full of jaw-dropping options.
It seems that over-the-top accessorizing has been the name of the game since we started getting dressed again post strict lockdown, so virtual and IRL shelves have actually been prepping us for this moment all year. With mini bags still going strong and brands such as Paco Rabanne turning sequins into a near everyday accessory, there’s something for everybody this time around, from the self-proclaimed minimalist to the boldest dresser in the room. We shopped out the best options to pair back with your glittery holiday outfits below, and we haven’t seen anything cuter than these.
01
Zara Sequin Bucket Bag
Add this pop of color to an all black outfit.
02
Les Petits Joueurs
We don’t want fringe if it doesn’t sparkle.
03
Ganni Satin Knotted Pouch Mini Bag
Simple, silky, chic.
04
Zakia Feather Clutch
A jewel-toned handbag will take your look to the next level.
05
Amy Shehab Telefon Chain Box Bag
Heading out? Cross body bags are a must when there’s dancing involved.
06
Betsey Johnson Glitteratzi Bow Top Handle Bag
Try this bag to add an ultra-feminine touch to a sequined pant suit.
07
Cult Gaia Nala Mini Clutch
We’re forever a “fan” of this bag. (Get it?)
08
Billini Karli Handbag
The embellishments on this handle adds just enough sparkle.
09
Aldo Kedaydia Bag
This structured handbag will add an element of edge to your glitzy ‘fit.
10
Lattelier Faux Fur Clutch Bag
If you’re doing a light palette for New Year’s Eve, this handbag is the only way.
11
Olga Berg Casey Hot Fix Crystal Clutch
A clutch that says you’re the main character.
12
Tngan Crystal Evening Bag Crystal Evening Bag
This clutch is the entire outfit.
13
Marina Raphael Evangelie Bag
We dare you to try to take your eyes off this bag.
14
Simitri Ombre Clutch
With metallic fringe that glistens in the night, this clutch is guaranteed to turn heads.
15
Express Moda Luxe Alicia Clutch
With a fold-over structure, there’s nothing you could need on a night out that this bag can’t hold.
16
Cheyenne Kimora 21.4 Mini Bag
Cheyenne Kimora’s handbags may be tiny, but they make a big statement.
17
Kelly & Katie Evening Clutch
Velvet and pearls are all you need in a holiday bag.
18
Estee & Lilly Zip Closure Velvet Shoulder Handbag
This classic black shoulder bag isn’t without fun details.
19
BruceGlen Sparkle Can Bag
This BruceGlen bag offers an eclectic, sporty option that will stand out from the rest.
20
Lulu Townsend Staci Wristlet
When your handbag is also art.
