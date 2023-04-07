This Season’s Guide To Glitter

Photo: Getty

When was the last time you drenched your skin in Glitter?

After the end of fashion month, or more like “beauty” month for some of us, we can reflect to see what beauty trends will stick—and which will fall off—as we embark upon a new season. A trend that has been presented in many varieties, from the full body dusted in sparkles to highlights which give just enough gleam to your daily look, has fizzled in for, well, everyone. Maybe a not-so-unexpected trend for the season, ultra-sparkly pearlescent textures are in.

\With radiant and luminous finishes, the effervescent properties of glitter will have your skin shining all throughout the night. As the quintessential contour for all skin tones, glitter can be applied in the most refined to extravagant methods. From use as eyeshadow and foundation to full-fledged body makeup, specs of reflective particles can add any intensity of shimmer to your daily glow.

Although glitter may be difficult to wash away post-application, why would you want to when you could bask in a never-ending shimmer in even the dullest of weather? In this season’s quick guide to glitter, let yourself shine bright like a diamond with this guide to introduce a veil of metallic to your skin.

Check out these beauty looks below for inspiration.

Harris Reed

For Harris Reed, glitter is a hairstyle. The gold-toned material is used to slick down and shape the hair in a theatrical-type glamor. With a pin-curl finish, try to dust your hair gel with glitter to recreate the look through a more everyday lens. Your daily look can be reminiscent of the theater, but if you don’t want glitter in your curls, try gold or silver eyeshadow and a red or black glittery lip as the makeup version.

Thom Browne

For Thom Browne, glitter is presented with a more celestial gleam. Applied on Black male models, this glitter look can be makeup for even the most masculine. Painted onto the skin to take the shape of gold and silver stars, in a similar color to the aforementioned Harris Reed, the texture takes the form of space-inspired looks. We even see glitter as the most trending eyebrows out right now, pin-thin and laminated, with skinny brows painted on in gold for an “unexpected pop of otherworldly shine.”

Recommendation: Use MAC Pigment in gold, rose gold, show gold, and/or silver fog to complete the look.

Diesel

A more heavy glitter hitter, Diesel drenched their models in full body paint in their version of the look. Try body oil with a shimmery finish to tap into a more glitter-intensive style for the season. As for makeup, you could go for just a dab of glitter eyeshadow on the outer eye to juxtapose the extreme with the mild. For Diesel, the texture is presented in a variety of colors, so play with any pigment warm or cool to compliment your complexion.