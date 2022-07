We really are back OUTSIDE!!!! As we prepare to kick-off our ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Grey Goose ESSENCES is keeping us refreshed with a simple cocktail for the season.

Watch and catch-up on all the hot summer trends with ESSENCE Beauty & Style editor Blake Newby, Style influencer Kelà Walker and Spirits influencer, Michelle Sprott; as the ladies’ toast to Black Fashion at ESSENCE Festival of Culture.