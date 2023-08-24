Good American’s Varsity Collection Comes Just In Time For The Fall Semester

Good American

Emma Grede’s Good American has launched its Varsity collection just in time for back-to-school season. The range features a plethora of sporty chic pieces like crewnecks, corduroy trousers, rugby shirts, and more in bold colors.

Studiousness and style intersect in this collection. The campaign features other great pieces like gray and navy blue shackets and corsets, pink and maroon collegiate-inspired bomber jackets, and faux leather trousers in hot pink and black. This collection is made to keep you cozy while still looking chic for class in the fall.

In tandem with the launch is the brand’s first-ever partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund for emerging designers. The scholarship award two scholars with $10,000 each as well as mentorship from Good American brand leaders. Winners will also get the opportunity to bring one of their designs to fruition.

The campaign features models posed as students on campus just being smart and stylish while dominating their classes in between poses. This collection represents an era that every college student remembers. There’s a sense of bliss in these images that reflect everything it is to be a young adult figuring it out. That’s why Good American’s dedication to giving back to emerging designers with this collection’s launch is so important. Helping students move up in the world one step at a time is what will make the world a slightly better place as young people truly are the future.

Good American’s Varsity collection is available now on goodamerican.com. Sizes range from XS to 5XL and 00 to 32+.