Unleash Your Inner Glazed Goddess

Nayquan Shuler

Glazed NYC is a fashion brand born out of necessity and fueled by passion, seamlessly merging function and glamour. Founded by Shelby Macklin and Banna Nega, their paths crossed in an entrepreneurship class at fashion school, igniting the creation of Glazed NYC. Both hailing from families of seamstresses, their interest in design flourished from an early age. The brand emerged from a soft launch in 2015, offering handmade accessories that brought style to winter wear, including ski masks adorned with Swarovski crystal collars. Since its official launch in 2016, Glazed NYC has been dedicated to addressing industry challenges, focusing on innovative solutions to reduce waste and repurpose materials.

On June 30, Glazed NYC unveiled their first ready-to-wear collection, aptly named “Glazed Studio Collection 1.” Designed for the dynamic “city girl on-the-go,” the collection exemplifies the harmonious blend of fashion and function, a trait that will continue to permeate their future collections. Featuring clean lines, a minimalist approach, and a hint of glamour, the brand’s evolution from bespoke to RTW feels like a natural progression.

When envisioning the Glazed NYC girl, iconic figures such as Grace Jones or Tracee Ellis Ross immediately come to mind. While the two are vastly different, both epitomize the essence of an individual constantly on the move. Macklin and Nega describe the Glazed girl as someone who is, “not trend-driven, she deeply understands her personal style and the value of investing in timeless pieces. She also takes responsibility in her life to be the change she wants to see.”

The common thread running through the brand’s designs is the “on-the-go” lifestyle. Their garments beautifully reflect this aesthetic, with the star of their new collection being their Skirt Bag, a versatile accessory crafted from deadstock black leather. The concept behind the bag was to create a design that seamlessly merged function and fashion, without appearing recycled or reworked. Each Skirt Bag is made to order, tailored to the customer’s measurements to minimize waste. The commitment to sustainability is an intentional aspect of their design.

“We’re committed to being the change we want to see in the industry, from how we treat our team and interact with our community to finding ways to reduce waste and conduct production with what already exists,” the design duo says.

Nayquan Shuler

Macklin and Nega have been working on this collection for quite some time, drawing inspiration from their community of supporters to create pieces that resonate. Glazed has always cherished the sentimental value of garments, and the customization of the collection based on individual measurements adds an extra layer of uniqueness. The designers knew the collection was ready to be shared when the renowned fashion designer Donna Karan selected them to create one-of-a-kind looks using military deadstock uniforms and gear for a live auction benefiting the non-profit organization Veteran Services USA. The immediate bidding on their designs during the auction validated the readiness of Collection 1.

The Glazed girl uniform offers timeless, chic, and comfortable looks, simplifying the process of getting dressed. Collection 1 features must-have pieces like the Button Up, Modular Top, Glazed Pants, Maxi Skirt, and Skirt Bag, as well as the Glazed Hoodie. Sizes are tailored to the customer’s measurement, with prices ranging from $125 to $525.

As Macklin and Nega continue to shape the fashion landscape, their unwavering dedication to revolutionize the industry while staying true to their vision remains resolute. Rooted in passion and fueled by innovation, their journey is just beginning. With the highly anticipated return of Glazed Studios in 2024, Glazed NYC paves the way for a fashion renaissance through the utilization of digitized patterns, groundbreaking collaborations, and customizable designs, breathing new life into the industry.



Collection 1 is available for purchase exclusively on glazednyc.com.