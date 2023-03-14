Get The Same Sneakers That Lori Harvey Likes To Run Errands In

Reebok

What would you wear on matcha and Target run? Well, our Jan/Feb cover, Lori Harvey, wears a cardigan set and tiny lounge bra underneath with her abs bare to the streets of Los Angeles. LA has perfect weather all the time, but if you’re in a place that is giving springtime, then this look is easy to be inspired by. Harvey’s shoe of choice for her matcha run? The Reebok BB 400 II The sneaker was first introduced to the world in the 80s, and Reebok is bringing it back in a few new colorways. Harvey wears hers in classic grey and white, perfect for her sporty chic, “I do pilates” off-duty look she always seems to pull when she’s not on red carpets or at an event.

Harvey’s model-off-duty style is something to be studied, she makes casual so cool and somehow sexy. The Reeboks she chooses to don the LA streets with her matching white mini woven bag to her outfit go together seamlessly. The sneakers are available now on Reebok.com/court for $90. Other colorways available are Eggplant, Classic White, Pure Grey 7, and Vector Red.

Try Lori Harvey’s off-duty look with a pair of Reeboks and a cropped top underneath a cardi and sweatpant combo.