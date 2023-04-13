Get Lori Harvey’s Vacation Look

Lori Harvey/Instagram

It’s officially vacation and baecation weather, and Lori Harvey has been doing it right with her beau Damson Idris in Turks and Caicos. Baecations or just good old girl’s trips are the perfect excuse to revamp our wardrobe and do our favorite thing — splurge. Yes, spend money, your hard-earned coins, on the things you want to achieve, the “soft life,” if you will. If you’re wanting the same exact dress that Miss Harvey wore on her romantic getaway, we found it, but if you’re being responsible like how I am currently with my bank account, we also found a more accessible and affordable option.

On the fourth slide of her Instagram vacay photo dump, she’s wearing a Casablanca sheer dress to wear over her bathing suit on a yacht. The dress is a gorgeous cream-colored maxi dress with cutouts at the top paired with a hat.

The original dress she’s wearing retails for $1,000, but we thought to include this to shop if you’re a splurge kind of girl. A dress that has the same energy for half the price is linked below from Marine Serre that you can also wear over your bathing suit.

Get the baecation to look and take some time for yourself this Stress Awareness Month, whether that be shopping and vacationing or just a good old girl’s night to rejuvenate the soul.

