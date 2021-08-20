Garcelle Beauvais Designs A Glamorous Jewelry Collection With Roni Blanshay

Garcelle Beauvais has always exuded radiance and sophistication through our television screens. Staying true to her classy persona, the busy star showed up to our Zoom meeting with flawless glowing skin and long and lustrous hair. “The day is going so good, even though it’s Friday the 13th, but I’m not committed to that,” she playfully laughs.

When talking to The Real host, you can’t help but feel comfortable thanks to her down-to-earth demeanor. It’s pleasantly surprising, especially since she has so much on her plate as a producer, actress, and author. In addition to the multiple hats that she proudly wears on a daily basis, Beauvais has recently added a collaboration with New York City-based jewelry brand, Roni Blanshay. “I’ve always had a fascination and a love for jewelry,” she shares with ESSENCE exclusively. “So when Roni Blanshay reached out to me it was a no-brainer.”

With close to 100 dazzling pieces made with Swarovski crystals, the Garcelle x Roni Blanshay collection is inspired by Beauvais’ love for fashion and glamour. “Since I started modeling, fashion has always been something that I love,” the 54-year-old mom tells us. “I feel like when you put on an outfit it can change your mood, your attitude, and how you walk in a room. Adding jewelry can make the look bold or really feminine.”

Using her love for style, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dived into the creative process of making the line. “For me, I don’t want to just put my name on something,” she reveals. “I selected the stones and discussed shapes to create the mood for the collection. I’m pretty happy with the result.”

Beauvais attributes her evolving style to creating such a fabulous line of versatile jewelry. “I like trends, but I don’t need to be trendy every day. I also love classic pieces,” she explains.

Loading the player...

When posed the tough question of which piece was her favorite, she blushed before comparing it to choosing your favorite kid. However, she did admit that the Topanga Pearl Earrings have really won over her heart. “I love earrings because they look good no matter what you’re wearing,” she insists while bringing attention to how earrings can pull together a look — even when sporting a mask.

The Garcelle x Roni Blanshay collection, which also features rings, bracelets, and necklaces, can be purchased now just in time for the upcoming holidays and special events.

“I want women to feel like they own who they are when they walk into a room wearing pieces from the collection. Whether she’s meeting a friend for lunch or picking up the kids from school, I just want them to feel beautiful and own their stuff.”

The prices of the collection range from $100-$1,000 and can be purchased now at garcellexrb.com.