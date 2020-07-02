In a climate where gaming and e-sports have become a global phenomenon, it’s only right that merchandise would coincide with its reign, and New York’s first sports and gaming brand Andbox is leading the pack. Last week, the gaming company launched its ‘1st collection’ with street style photographer Brian Alcazar.

“Everything came together really smoothly, and the entire process was super fluid. I brought my vision, and Andbox’s design team brought their expertise and knowledge,” exclaimed Alcazar. The New York native has built his aesthetic around capturing photos outside however, when the pandemic hit, his content was understandably altered.

“For the beginning of lockdown, street photography was basically out of the question so I started focusing more inward and laying down the groundwork to bring my future ideas to life, this project included,” says Alcazar.

Andbox’s award-winning design team features Creative Director Maxwell Osborne, founder of the Public School brand and CFDA winner. Together, the pair created a collection that infuses elements of New York City culture together, with notable nods to basketball and video games. “The collection was basically inspired by everything in my life,” the photographer included. “There were a few times where I felt the ideas I was bringing to the table may have been a bit too much, but they were very receptive and no idea I had was too big or too small for them. It was a true collaboration,” Alcazar concluded.

Andbox will be donating 25% of net proceeds from the sales of the 1st Collection’s June release to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit whose mission has never been more vital. Check out the full collection here.