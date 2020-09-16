The pandemic may have put several plans on hold, but it was never going to stop Frederick Anderson from unveiling his Spring 2021 Collection. In fact, Anderson used COVID and the current state of racial injustice as fuel for his latest designs. “With COVID as a backdrop, we have seen the most racial upheaval since the late 60s. This reminds us that Hindsight is 2020,” Anderson said.

Continuing with his signature tweeds and laces, Anderson’s Spring 2021 Collection is modern, sexy, and was designed for his forward-thinking clients. “The Frederick Anderson woman lives in the world and not in her home. She loves life and lives her life to the fullest. She writes her own rules in dressing and in life,” the designer exclaimed. Adding hand crochet knits to the mix, his latest designs include coats, shorts, skirts, gowns and maxi cardigans. Inspired by the silhouettes of the late sixties and seventies each piece is versatile enough to transition from day to night.

Anderson officially launched his eponymous brand in 2017 and made his runway debut in 2019 during New York Fashion Week. His first collection, Black Like Me featured narrow shifts, boot cut pants and tailored jackets all in black. He started his company fresh out of FIT and throughout the years he has managed to understand women by giving them the gift of writing their own rules through fashion. Anderson’s ultimate goal is brand recognition and placing his clothes in front of as many eyes as possible.

Check out Frederick Anderson’s Spring 2021 Collection below.