In response to the current pandemic, online concept store and wholesale showroom, The Folklore, is gathering fashion’s insiders to aid in a series of international relief efforts.

The fashion house has partnered with five of Africa’s top luxury and emerging brands to host The Drawing Board, a two day (April 25 – April 26) virtual fashion summit designed to inform the global fashion community and supply financial support to African brands affected by temporary production shut downs.

Hosted on the online platform Hopin, Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy 45 minute masterclass discussions led by a dozen top fashion editors, stylists, and creative directors from around the world. Confirmed speakers include GQ Fashion Director Mobolaji Dawodu, Allure and Conde Nast Fashion Director Rajni Jacques, creative executive & social activist Ugo Mozie, and more.

Tickets for the Drawing Board are priced between $20-$30 and the proceeds from ticket sales will go to providing African brands with funds to continue employing their workers. he summit will take place from 10am EST to 5pm EST on April 25th – April 26th, and will be available for attendees to replay after. Purchase tickets here.