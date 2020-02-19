Finishing Touches: These Are The Best Sneakers of the Season

From the streets to the runways, sneakers have outgrown their original athletic purpose. Quickly evolving into both a status symbol and fashion statement, they’ve bid goodbye to the days when they were worn only for off-duty moments.

Don’t be afraid to embrace color and prints. Have fun with your footwear.” —JAMES R. LOVE II, ASSOCIATE FASHION MARKET EDITOR

Luxury fashion houses like Dior and Versace and acclaimed accessories brand Pierre Hardy have joined the sneaker craze, adding to the shoe’s overall appeal and creating an allure around the category. Regardless of your age or lifestyle, it’s time to invest in a bold pair of kicks so you, too, can be stylish and comfortable. These are the essentials you should add to your lineup.

Slay-Worthy Kicks

METALLIC MASHUP Air Jordan 11 “Metallic Silver” sneakers, $220, goat.com.

EMBELLISHED CLASSIC Miu Miu patent crystal platform sneakers, $750, ssense.com

Bold Statements

Have fun and give a look when you step out in these head-turning sneakers—in popping colors that are sure to be the focal point of any outfit. From top: Asics “GELLyte V” sneakers, $100, asics.com. Marc Jacobs “The Jogger” sneakers, $295, marcjacobs.com. Nike “Air Force 1 Shadow” sneakers, $110, nike.com. Pierre Hardy “Vibe” sneakers, $745, pierrehardy.com.

Elevated Runners

Upgrade your sneaker game with these styles, perfect for all your athleisure ensembles. From top: Dior “D Connect” sneakers, $990, available at Dior boutiques nationwide. Y-3 “Kaiwa” sneakers, $400, farfetch.com. Jimmy Choo “JC” glitter leather sneakers, $975, jimmychoo.com.

Chunky Classics

A feminine twist on the dad shoe trend: Go ahead and take these bold-impact beauties out for a spin. From left: Ash “Bang Bis” sneakers, $275, ash.com. Versace “Squalo” sneakers, $875, versace.com.