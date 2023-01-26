Get Ready To Scrimmage With FENTY X NFL Merch

The countdown to Rihanna’s Super Bowl keeps building more and more anticipation. Ahead of Rih’s halftime performance, it was just announced that Sheryl Lee Ralph would be singing “Life Every Voice and Sing” and Babyface singing his rendition of “America the Beautiful.” To remember this pop culture historical moment, Mitchell & Ness’s NFL merch featuring “Fenty” iconography has dropped. The collection is filled with oversized hoodies, tees, and jackets in black and white colorways. The capsule collection is entitled “Fenty for Mitchell & Ness,” it’s a limited edition exclusive, and when we say that this is the one time you should care about Super Bowl Merch, we mean it.

The merch is, of course, in collaboration with Rihanna’s brand because if there’s one other thing that Rihanna does well other than singing is collaborative collections. The brand Fenty is truly everywhere. Some pieces have her Halftime Announcement she shared on the front with her hand holding a football with her henna tattoos to keep guessing to a minimum. A quote at the bottom and back of each piece reads, “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.” A very wise Riri quote to add to the Roledex.

You can shop the collection on nflshop.com, fanatics.com, and mitchellandness.com. The prices range from $45 to $135, with sizes ranging from S to 2XL. Pieces are going fast already, so try to get your hands on something to wear on Rihanna’s big day.