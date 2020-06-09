Father’s Day Gifts For The Dad Who Loves Fashion
Photo: Instagram/@richgodxx
By Nandi Howard ·

With each day in quarantine bringing us something new, it’s been hard to keep track what month we’re in. But somehow, June is here meaning Father’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re lucky, the city you’re in has started to implement plans to open back up so a quick socially distant run to the store is easy however, if you don’t wait to wait in line or still skeptical to hang outside, there is still enough time to online shop.

For the Dad’s who love their fashion, this is the perfect time to introduce them to a designer who may not be in their closet. The Telfar Shopping Bag stands as a New York Citfy fashion staple however, the brands also released a fun button up which can be catered to the business casual Dad. Brother Vellies released its Huarache sandal in mens allotting for a comfy select and serves as a great cook-out shoe for the summer. For the Dad who is always in suits to the sweatsuit lover, scroll through stylish selects below perfect for Father’s Day.

01
Tier Sand Hoodie
available at Tier $120 Shop Now
02
Zero Halliburton Continental Carry-On Case
available at Zero Halliburton $945 Shop Now
03
Pyer Moss Logo MA-1 Nylon Bomber Jacket
available at Pyer Moss $575 Shop Now
04
the CRATE Still Here Anniversary Shirt White
available at the CRATE $50 Shop Now
05
Heron Preston Baby Heron Graphic T-Shirt
available at Heron Preston $124 Shop Now
06
Made By Rich God You See Me
available at Made By Rich God $380 Shop Now
07
David Avido Backpack - Blue & Pink & White
available at David Avido $67 Shop Now
08
Telfar Graphic Print Zipped Neck T-shirt
available at Farfetch $244 Shop Now
09
Orange Culture Tunde Pants
available at Orange Culture $299 Shop Now
10
Simon And Mary Black Fez Military Hat
available at Simon And Mary $130 Shop Now
11
Brother Vellies Men's Huaraches
available at Brother Vellies $195 Shop Now
12
G-Star Raw 5620 3D Original Relaxed Tapered Jeans
available at G-Star Raw Shop Now
13
MVP Collections Python Print Short Sleeve Hoodie
available at MVP Collections $79 Shop Now
14
MVP Collections Tech Knit Track Pants With Snake Print Stripe
available at MVP Collections $71 Shop Now
15
Who Decides War Navy 'Who Decides War' Flag Sweater
available at Who Decides War $325 Shop Now
