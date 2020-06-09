Father’s Day Gifts For The Dad Who Loves Fashion

With each day in quarantine bringing us something new, it’s been hard to keep track what month we’re in. But somehow, June is here meaning Father’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re lucky, the city you’re in has started to implement plans to open back up so a quick socially distant run to the store is easy however, if you don’t wait to wait in line or still skeptical to hang outside, there is still enough time to online shop.

For the Dad’s who love their fashion, this is the perfect time to introduce them to a designer who may not be in their closet. The Telfar Shopping Bag stands as a New York Citfy fashion staple however, the brands also released a fun button up which can be catered to the business casual Dad. Brother Vellies released its Huarache sandal in mens allotting for a comfy select and serves as a great cook-out shoe for the summer. For the Dad who is always in suits to the sweatsuit lover, scroll through stylish selects below perfect for Father’s Day.