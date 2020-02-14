NYFW: Cushnie Fall/Winter 2020 Lookbook

Inspired by the incredible beauty of the graphic whitewashed walls and interior of the Medici Chapel, the Cushnie Fall/Winter 2020 collection is a contrast between graphic angular lines and delicate Grecian inspired draping. The Cushnie fall color palette is grounded in graphic black, white, navy and night violet against contrasting tones of delicate iris, chartreuse, and primrose.

Founded by Carly Cushnie, her new collection is where “structure meets fluidity in silhouettes that follow the lines and curves of the female form.” Opting out of an NYFW runway event, the Cushnie brand presented a sleek look book instead. Keeping its elite take on monochromatic pieces, the Cushnie Fall Winter 2020 collection is a polished take on fall fashion. Ideal for any woman who has an eye for dapper style moments.

Check out the Cushnie F/W 2020 lookbook below.