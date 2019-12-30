The Best Fashion Moments From Afrochella 2019

Photo: Joe Chea

As folks headed to Ghana these last few weeks to celebrate “The Year Of The Return,” they were greeted with festivals, concerts, and events that have been happening back to back in the city. Everyone, including celebrities, seemed to travel to Africa this season and when you visit the motherland, it’s only right you show up in the finest of threads.

Out of all the events taking place in Ghana this month, Afrochella is the one event that has gathered the buzziest crowd. And of course, ESSENCE was even a vendor by including a hair braiding booth for attendees.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from Afrochella 2019.

