The Best Fashion Moments From Afrochella 2019
Photo: Joe Chea
By Nandi Howard ·

As folks headed to Ghana these last few weeks to celebrate “The Year Of The Return,” they were greeted with festivals, concerts, and events that have been happening back to back in the city. Everyone, including celebrities, seemed to travel to Africa this season and when you visit the motherland, it’s only right you show up in the finest of threads.

Out of all the events taking place in Ghana this month, Afrochella is the one event that has gathered the buzziest crowd. And of course, ESSENCE was even a vendor by including a hair braiding booth for attendees.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from Afrochella 2019.

01
Photo: Joe Chea
02
Photo: Sierra Nallo
03
Photo: Sierra Nallo
04
Photo: Sierra Nallo
05
Photo: Sierra Nallo
06
Photo: Sierra Nallo
07
Photo: Sierra Nallo
08
Photo: Sierra Nallo
09
Photo: Sierra Nallo
10
Photo: Sierra Nallo
11
Photo: Joe Chea
12
Photo: Joe Chea
13
Photo: Joe Chea
14
Photo: Joe Chea
15
Photo: Joe Chea
16
Photo: Joe Chea
17
Photo: Joe Chea
