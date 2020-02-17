Designer Vinny Etienne of Levenity Presents A Vibrant Collection At ESSENCE Fashion House

Photo by Lawrence Miner

During the first installment of ESSENCE Fashion House NY for 2020, Brooklyn native and Project Runway Season 17 “Top 7” Cast meme, Venny Etienne, closed the night by showing a vibrant collection of womenswear.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

The Haitian-American fashion designer left the audience in amazement with his bold fall/winter line that was the perfect mix of streetwear and fine tailoring. The collection included everything from modern ruffles to animal prints to stunning blazers.

The LEVENITY Fall/Winter 2020 collection was actually inspired by Etienne’s mother—an inspiration that came to life beautifully through the models’ fearless struts and the bold story the collection told.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

Check out the amazing LEVENITY Fall/Winter 2020 collection below