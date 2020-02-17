Designer Vinny Etienne of Levenity Presents A Vibrant Collection At ESSENCE Fashion House
Photo by Lawrence Miner
By James Love ·

During the first installment of ESSENCE Fashion House NY for 2020, Brooklyn native and Project Runway Season 17 “Top 7” Cast meme, Venny Etienne, closed the night by showing a vibrant collection of womenswear.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

The Haitian-American fashion designer left the audience in amazement with his bold fall/winter line that was the perfect mix of streetwear and fine tailoring. The collection included everything from modern ruffles to animal prints to stunning blazers.

The LEVENITY Fall/Winter 2020 collection was actually inspired by Etienne’s mother—an inspiration that came to life beautifully through the models’ fearless struts and the bold story the collection told.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

Check out the amazing LEVENITY Fall/Winter 2020 collection below and be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Fashion House NY.

01
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
02
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
03
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
04
ESSENCE Fashion House
Photo by Lawrence Miner
05
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
06
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
07
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
08
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
09
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
10
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
11
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
12
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
13
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
14
ESSENCE Fashion House: LEVENITY FW2020
Photo by Lawrence Miner
TOPICS: