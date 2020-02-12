ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is just around the corner and with the list of fashion elite who will be in the building, you’ll definitely want to get your tickets before they’re gone.
ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and join us as we close out NYFW with the season’s most exclusive celebration of all things Black fashion.
What better way to close out New York Fashion Week than with an afternoon full of captivating conversations, exquisite showcases and runway shows bringing you the latest designs from some of the most talented Black designers in the game? And just a reminder, this event is first-come, first-serve, so be sure to arrive early!
Scroll through to see our full line up of designers, stylists, models and fashion mavens who will be on hand. For more information, including the full schedule and to RSVP, visit our official ESSENCE Fashion House website HERE.
01
Halima Aden
Model/Activist
02
Misa Hylton
Fashion Architect & MCM Global Creative Partner
03
Law Roach
Image Architect
04
Brandice Daniel
CEO/Founder of Harlem Fashion Row
05
Young Paris
Producer/Rapper
06
Amy Lefévre
Founder, LEFÉV Accessories
07
Rodney Patterson
ESENSHEL HEADWEAR
08
Andrea Iyamah
Owner/Head Designer, Andrea Iyamah Clothing & Swimwear
09
Esé Azénabor
Creative Director/Founder, Esé Azénabor Luxury Designs
10
Valerie Blaise
Founder, VAVVOUNE Leather Designs
11
Franci Girard
Founder & CEO, THE SIXES clothing line
12
Suzanne Cohen
Head of Branch Experience, JP Morgan Chase
13
Anifa Mvuemba
Founder, Hanifa Luxury Group
14
Khadijah Fulton
Founder, White/Space Jewelry
15
Kollin Carter
Fashion Stylist and Creative Director
16
Audrey Smaltz
Founder/CEO The Ground Crew
17
Saleen Saleh
Founder of Street Culture
18
Sergio Hudson
Fashion Designer, Sergio Hudson Collection
19
April Walker
Creator, Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Brand Evangelist
20
Venny Etienne
Luxury Sportswear Designer, LEVENITY
21
Lisa Cortés
Producer/Director
22
Carlton Jones
Founder-Designer, Carlton Jones Collection
23
Deidre Jefferies
Creative Director & CEO, ESPION Atelier
24
Jameel Mohammed
Founder and Creative Director, KHIRY
25
fashion-house-speaker-5_AprilW
26
Alexandra Cunningham Cameron
Curator Contemporary Design, Cooper Hewitt