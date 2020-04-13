Genius Buys: Shop Sustainable This Spring  

01
RECYCLED METAL HOOPS
Ethically made in Kenya, these sleek earrings with tribal accents are sure to elevate any outfit. SOKO “Uzi” brass hoop earrings, $74, shopsoko.com.
02
GUILT-FREE LUXURY TOTE
Hunting for the perfect designer handbag yet struggling to find something environmentally conscious? High-end fashion house Mulberry has created its first 100 percent sustainable carryall, the “Portobello.” Manufactured in a carbonneutral warehouse using leather that is a by-product of food production, the bag is stitched with recycled polyester fiber. MULBERRY “Portobello” tote, $1,075, mulberry.com
03
A DESIGN WITH PURPOSE
This colorful look, created by artists with developmental disabilities, is made from recycled and regenerated fibers and produced in ethical factories. ALIVIA “The Megan” dress, $395, shopalivia.com.
04
SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL PANTS
If you’re in the market for airplane-ready trousers or chic weekend slacks, we’ve got you covered. Patrick Robinson—a former design chief at Gap—founded Paskho, an ethically sourced lineup of comfy selections using reclaimed fabrics. A smart alternative to leggings, this piece has tons of stretch and is made of moisture-wicking material, allowing you to slay even on your most casual days. PASKHO “Purity” travel pants, $158, paskho.com.
05
FLATS MADE FROM WATER BOTTLES
Durable and washable, these adorable flats are composed of repurposed plastic water bottles and require zero break-in time. With a bold print and elegant pointed toe, they are sure to give any outfit that extra pop. ROTHY’S “The Point” triple stitch shoes, $145, rothys.com.