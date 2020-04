Genius Buys: Shop Sustainable This Spring  

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL PANTS

If you’re in the market for airplane-ready trousers or chic weekend slacks, we’ve got you covered. Patrick Robinson—a former design chief at Gap—founded Paskho, an ethically sourced lineup of comfy selections using reclaimed fabrics. A smart alternative to leggings, this piece has tons of stretch and is made of moisture-wicking material, allowing you to slay even on your most casual days. PASKHO “Purity” travel pants, $158, paskho.com