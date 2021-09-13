Loading the player…

It’s no secret that curvy body types are seemingly all the rage at present, but what’s it really like for Black women working as plus size models in the fashion industry today?

Tune in tonight at 7PM EST as we celebrate Black fashion like never before with the 2021 ESSENCE Fashion House, airing on ESSENCE Studios and the ESSENCE Facebook page.

Journalist Kelly Augustine sat down with industry pioneer Toccara Jones, model and actress Chasity Saunders and trailblazer Simi Moonlight for a transparent conversation at the 2021 ESSENCE Fashion House experience, where each of the stunning curvy beauties opened up about their experiences with working in fashion. Responding specifically to a question about what changes she’s been proud to see with regard to plus-size representation in the industry, Jones reflected on a time when the names and faces mentioned were only that of those from decades beforehand.

“I’m so proud to be able to sit here on this panel and be able to drop all these names [of us and others who are] in the business right now…and we’re working” she said. “We have so many girls who are making us so proud. We got Precious Lee, who is out here, we got Tabria Majors who, is out here. In the past, we couldn’t even drop names. And when we did drop names, it was of people who came before us and there were so few of them. Now, it’s more attainable.”

The ladies also spoke about when they first fell in love with their curves, their most unforgettable career moments so far to-date, how embracing their bodies have opened doors for them and more. Check out a clip from the panel in the video above and then be sure to watch the full conversation during the airing of ESSENCE Fashion House TONIGHT beginning at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.