Runway Recap: Grayscale Makes Epic NYFW Debut At ESSENCE Fashion House

The return of ESSENCE Fashion House brought a wide array of Black designers together at the Iron32 event venue in the heart of New York City’s Flatiron District for what proved to be a truly unforgettable experience.

Tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

A highlight of the day-long event was the New York Fashion Week debut of luxury boutique fashion house, Grayscale. Designer B.J. Gray wowed the crowd as he sent exquisitely tailored pantsuits and sets down the runway, with a SS2022 collection featuring a plethora of black, white, brown and bright color schemes.

Loading the player…

“We like to use this term called “controlled chaos,” and I think that’s what we saw here on the runway tonight,” he said while speaking with ESSENCE following the show. “I’m so excited to be doing this; this is my first time on the runway, it’s New York Fashion Week…I’m elated. This year was literally crazy and, I felt like fashion was the one thing that I could hold on to and I could control. So, I wanted these clothes to kind of like be an example for that, to show that, there’s still something that we can still put our grip on and kind of control.”

Scroll down below to check out looks from the Grayscale SS2022 collection and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

01 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 02 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 03 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 04 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 05 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 06 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner 07 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner Photo By Lawrence Miner 08 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 09 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner 10 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner 11 ESSENCE Fashion House – Grayscale SS2022 Photo By Lawrence Miner 12 IMG_6138