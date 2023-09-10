ESSENCE Fashion House: Styling Hacks And Making The Most Of Our Clothes

GETTY

It’s true that we often get sick of the clothes we have because we think they no longer serve a purpose in our closet.

However, Essence’s Content Director Nandi Howard joined us with styling expert Kia Marie to prove just how re-wearable our clothes can be. During this Essence Fashion House conversation, we explore sustainability and wearability in Flip Your ‘Fit: Style Hacks for Every Occasion presented by smartwater® alkaline.

Kia began to style Mecca Pryor who was wearing a fitted bodysuit. Howard pointed out that bodysuits are one of the most versatile garments that can be dressed up or dressed down.

The styling expert emphasized that even if you don’t feel versatile on a certain day, it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve versatility regardless of the garments being athleisure, daywear, or evening wear.

Throughout the panel, Kia constructed, deconstructed, and reconstructed various accessories, and a few tops and bottoms. Layers also add to a look. Whether it’s a jacket or vest, layering can add dimension to any outfit.

Staple pieces also add versatility to a look. These are often essentials that elevate an everyday look like fun pants, an outerwear piece, a bag, or your favorite shoes.

Kia has earned recognition as the stylist who passionately champions sustainability and empowers everyone to maximize their resources. The Brooklyn native has established collaborative partnerships with global brands such as Calvin Klein, Dior, Bloomingdale’s, and numerous others. Her creative vision, inspired by the dynamic blend of hip-hop, streetwear, and ’90s sitcoms, flourished going back and forth between New York and San Diego in the 1990s.