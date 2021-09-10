Runway Recap: The Eclecticist SS2022 Collection Was Breathtaking At ESSENCE Fashion House

Black-owned luxury fashion took centerstage as ESSENCE Fashion House returned to NYC, bringing the dynamic experience before a live audience for the first time since 2019.

Among the four extraordinarily talented designers who showcased their latest offerings on the runway was Eclecticist founder Dani O. Bold patterns, vibrant colors, movement and distinctive details set the tone for the collection, which featured beautiful, flowing midiskirts, dresses, one piece looks and more.

Loading the player…

On the brand’s official website, the DMV-born designer describes her pieces as “designed with the idea that your wardrobe should work for you. Pieces created to be worn no matter the season or reason. Less can be more when you have the right ingredients!”



Scroll below to see looks from the Eclectic SS2022 collection and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios

01 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 02 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 03 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE 04 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images 05 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE 06 ESSENCE Fashion House 07 ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE