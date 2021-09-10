Runway Recap: The Eclecticist SS2022 Collection Was Breathtaking At ESSENCE Fashion House
By Rachaell Davis ·

Black-owned luxury fashion took centerstage as ESSENCE Fashion House returned to NYC, bringing the dynamic experience before a live audience for the first time since 2019.

Among the four extraordinarily talented designers who showcased their latest offerings on the runway was Eclecticist founder Dani O. Bold patterns, vibrant colors, movement and distinctive details set the tone for the collection, which featured beautiful, flowing midiskirts, dresses, one piece looks and more.

On the brand’s official website, the DMV-born designer describes her pieces as “designed with the idea that your wardrobe should work for you. Pieces created to be worn no matter the season or reason. Less can be more when you have the right ingredients!”

Scroll below to see looks from the Eclectic SS2022 collection and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios

01
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
02
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
03
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE
04
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
05
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE
06
ESSENCE Fashion House
07
ESSENCE Fashion House – Eclecticist SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for ESSENCE

