ESSENCE Fashion House Carves Out An Elevated Space For Black Fashion Creatives To Thrive

Here's everything you missed as we returned to NYC to close out NYFW with the ultimate twirl celebrating all things Black style & fashion.

For the second year in a row, ESSENCE returned to NYC for yet another unforgettable installment of ESSENCE Fashion House.

From the long line of Black creatives flooding the Hudson Yards streets (also known as a Billionaires Quarter), to celebrities like Wil.i.am making an appearance, the day was filled with nothing but magic. Presented by Target and named one of the top NYFW events by Forbes, ESSENCE Fashion House once again solidified its’ presence as an elevated space where Black creatives convene for the ultimate celebration of all things style and fashion that continue to move the culture.

In the midst of the invite-only soirées and private fashion showcases that engulfed the city, the day-long event opened its’ doors to all those who live and breathe fashion from the sidewalk to the catwalk for an exclusive, first-come, first-serve experience unlike any other.

The morning kicked off with a private shopping hour that featured collections from a handful of talented designers like Hanifa, Khiry, and Andrea Iyamah. At the end of the hour, doors were opened to all and guests were invited to shop, stop by the candy bar and strike a pose in front of a captivating photo booth celebrating 50 years of ESSENCE.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

A packed crowd filled the venue space as ESSENCE cover girl, Halima Aden, joined ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer, MoAna Luu, for an intimate conversation during the first panel of the day. The pair found common ground through their inspiring stories about migrating to America as young women and chatted about Aden’s history-making rise to supermodel status, as well as the importance of standing your ground.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The event went on to feature a host of panels wit guests like Law Roach, Kollin Carter, Misa Hylton, Young Paris, Saleen Saleh and April Walker, to name just a few. In between panel discussions, attendees were treated to exquisite fashion showcases from Carlton Jones, Ese Azenabor, and LEVENITY, who each sent looks down the runway that left the crowds mesmerized.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

Simply put, ESSENCE Fashion House NYC was a twirl. It gave independent Black designers a voice while also including a safe networking space for Black creatives.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

For more of everything you missed, head back to ESSENCE.com and checkout our #essencefashionhouse hashtag on all social media platforms.