Essence Fashion Digest: YITTY’s Newest Collection, Rihanna X Puma Is Back, & Off-White’s New Art Director

Spring is coming, and that calls for the old to become new again. From rebranding, new launches, new emerging brands, new designers on the rise, old concepts being innovated, and new roles to fill, the fashion industry’s ever-changing ethos and goals look like its being backed by all these new changes. From sustainable practices to people in power being held accountable, it’s a refreshing thing to see some news that is all about positive new additions to fashion.

This week we have a relaunch that we didn’t know we needed and a new name in a role that is fitting to take the brand to new heights. Essence Fashion Digest is all about reporting to you the good, bad, and everything in between, and luckily this week is mostly good.

Take a look below to catch up with fashion’s latest.

Rihanna X Puma Is Back

The pop star turned business mogul has yet another project under the works, and this time with her OG roots that brought her into the fashion industry. We all remember and love the platform Fenty Pumas with the think ribbon laces. Now it’s not a rumor but a fact that they could be coming back and surely with more in store.

YITTY Drops “Baddie in Bloom”

Lizzo’s just as ready for spring as we are and showed us with her Headliner collection. It’s all about true shapewear featuring leggings, bralettes, bandeaus, shorts, and a catsuit with a level 2 shaping/medium compression. YITTY calls it “liquid shaping shine,” designed to fit a day-to-night schedule. The brand embraces maximalism with its bright floral patterns and encourages us to mix and match all we want. The collection is available on yitty.fabletics.com. Sizes range from 6X to XS, and sale prices apply if you are a VIP member.

Ibrahim Kamara Debut’s Off-White FW23 Collection

The stylist/editor-in-chief of Dazed was named the image and art director of Off-White last year and has since proven himself worthy of the role. SS23 marked the first Kamara-designed Off-White collection, the first not designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Kamara has yet another debut, and this time for FW23′ and proves he is not a one-hit-wonder. The collection was filled with whimsical approaches to Abloh’s original voice and design process.

Samual Ross X Acqua di Parma

Prolific designer Samual Ross is collaborating with fragrance brand Acqua di Parma. The designer, usually known for innovative clothing and accessory designs, has been tapped by the brand to refigure its signature fragrance bottles. He’s designed them in three different colors: Sun_Rise_Yellow, Grass_Blade_Green, and Ultra_Orange, and it’s entitled Colonia Limited Edition, designed by Samuel Ross. What seems like an unlikely pair is actually one that works like Ying and Yang filling in where both lacking. For the brand, a freshness, and for Ross, a challenge.

H&M Launch Curve Denim Line

H&M has been a retailer where you can find just about anything for everyone; regardless of what styles you prefer to wear, they have it for you. A collection that many women would love to have is a curve denim line. H&M has always prided itself in being a space that is affordable while having high quality. This new range includes their collection features a no-gap waistband and fits the body’s curves better with a cut that goes over the hip and thigh. The jeans featured are the Curvy Fit 90s Baggy Low Jeans, Curvy Fit Straight High Jeans, and more. H&M also added the new denim to its Jeans Fit Guide to help you find the best fit. Sizes range from 0 to 22 and are available to shop online now.