Essence Fashion Digest: Taraji P. Henson Wears Brunello Cucinelli, Denim Tears Launches A New Logo, And More

Dalvin Adams

This week in fashion had some moments that deserve a call out and some serious dialogue. For instance, Taraji P. Henson stunned in a Brunello Cucinelli look styled by the duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Next, Off-White’s Pre-Fall 2024 show honored the late designer and founder of the brand Virgil Alboh. The collection had many nods to the late designer’s original motifs and design codes.

Spring Studios, the mecca of New York Fashion Week runway shows and presentations, is moving from its location on 50 Varick Street in February 2018. Sources have told WWD that the new location is rumored to be at 601 West 26th Street in Chelsea, however, IMG which runs the hub of NYFW: The Shows has yet to confirm or deny.

Denim Tears, founded by Tremaine Emory, has revealed a new brand logo motif of a classic script font. The brand is known for its cotton wreath all-over screen print but has seemed to turn over a new leaf right before the new year. Is this a new era of Denim Tears? We’re excited to see.

Lastly, Kanye West has appointed Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy as the new Head of Design at his brand Yeezy. The brand is having a rebirth and Rubchinskiy is tasked with spearheading a new collection to relaunch the brand.

If you’re curious to learn more about the fashion world’s happenings this week, keep scrolling.

Taraji P. Henson Wears Brunello Cucinelli

Actress Taraji P. Henson keeps serving in the fashion department this year. From her “The Color Purple” press tour looks, Henson is giving us a reason to add her to any best-dressed list. Her latest outfit that caught our attention was a Brunello Cucinelli look styled by fashion duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. They styled her in a black sequined skirt, a light tan button-down top, and a classic black blazer. The perfect added touch was her play on the tie trend. It matched the skirt with its added sequined detailing. To wrap the look together she wore a pair of pointed-toe black heels with gold strap details and a signet gold ring as an accessory.

IMG Is Reportedly Leaving Spring Studios For NYFW Shows

IMG’s The NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios is moving from its well-known location at 50 Varick Street where many runway shows and presentations are made. The Spring Studios location has been around for New York Fashion Week since February 2018. The new location that IMG is moving to is rumored from sources who told WWD is at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea. Spring Studios is a bit easier to get to during the madness of NYFW. Sometimes shows happen back to back and will luckily be in the same building but, Chelsea would be a bit of a trek for industry insiders.

Off-White’s Pre-Fall 2024 Show Honors Virgil Abloh

The latest Off-White Pre-Fall 2024 show which is art directed by Ib Kamara honored the late founder and designer Virgil Abloh. The co-ed collection featured streetwear pieces with modern twists. Kamara stuck to Abloh’s contemporary design codes with futuristic almost intergalactic designs. It included genderless pinstriped uniforms with pinned roses, and mod minimal dresses, and pink sporty sequin skirts.

This collection is the final one before the brand’s Paris Fashion Week February show in 2024.

Denim Tears Reveals A New Brand Motif

Denim Tears is known for its cotton wreath motif but just recently came out with a new logo. The script logo is reminiscent of ‘90s streetwear logos. This new design is featured on the brand’s latest Winter 2023 collection which includes jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, and beanies.

The Winter 2023 collection is available now on denimtears.com.

Kanye West Hires Gosha Rubchinskiy as Yeezy’s Head Of Design

Kanye West and Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy have joined forces to relaunch Yeezy. The Yeezy brand did have a deal with Adidas but the sportswear brand cut ties with Ye after a myriad of unsavory remarks. Earlier this week, Rubchinskiy was announced as Head of Design at Yeezy. The Russian designer also had his own brand which was backed by Comme Des Garçons until 2018 after allegations surfaced that altered his public image. He aims to relaunch his eponymous business.

“I’m delighted to join Yeezy as the head designer. This opportunity allows us to merge our creative visions and build bridges, highlighting the transformative power of culture,” Rubchinskiy tells Business of Fashion.