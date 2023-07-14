ESSENCE Fashion Digest: Puma's New Mixtape Collection, Tommy Hilfiger X  Supervsn, And More

Getty

Fashion this week is full of new drops and announcements. From new sneaker deals, more collaborations, and a new “it” bag, there’s a ton to be excited about this upcoming season. Summer is upon us and with that comes tides turning in the fashion industry—an industry that is always trying to make old things new. This week we have an ongoing honoring of 50 years of hip hop with a new collection and a few other drops that will make you rethink your whole summer wardrobe.

We have a lot for you to look forward to from all that’s new this week. Take a look for yourself and see what you might be adding to your summer fit rotation below.

Puma Launches Mixtape Collection In Honor Of Hip Hop’s 50 Years

Puma, Roc Nation, Paper Planes co-founder Emory Jones, and footwear designer Alexander John join forces to create the “Mixtape” collection in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Paying homage to the mixtape, an important piece of hip hop history. The collaborative shoe collection features the RS-XL, which comes in three versions of a different mixtape formate—cassettes, CD, and playlists. In addition, each shoe will feature a “LGT Tag,” a NFC-powered chip from Legitimate that will unlock a digital portal of exclusive content once scanned. You’ll be able to see the behind the scenes of weekly mixtape drops as well as what life as a Roc Nation artist is like. Just tap your phone to the tongue of the sneaker. The collection also includes jackets, tees, and shorts with music-inspired designs.

The “Mixtape” collection is available today exclusively online and in-store at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada. Prices range from $35 to $130.

Tommy Jeans X Supervsn

The LA-based brand Supervsn has been tapped to collab with Tommy Jeans. The collection features 9-pieces that are oversized and LA-inspired. Jackets, tees, and a French terry hoody with the Tommy logo remixed—red, white, and blue paisley on the Pan-African flag. Some pieces have the bold statement “Trust The VSN, Not The Algorithm,” made to encourage creatives to create their own spaces, and build on their own confidence.

“Tommy x Supervsn is a celebration of American multiculturalism”, said Supervsn founder, Gavin Mathieu. “A tribute to the people of color responsible for creating America, recognizing that the only way to make change is to work together, marrying creative visions in harmonious ways.”

The collection is available to shop on tommy.com and supervsn.com. Prices range from $40 to $228.

No Sesso Drops New Carry Bags

No Sesso’s newest “Carry Bags” are the brand’s very first handbag collection, available now. This collection is an homage of the founders’ love for travel and exotic foods worldwide as well as in their own LA community. The Carry bag originally debuted on runway at their SS20 fashion show in New York. Now the bag is available exclusively to shop on Basic.Space. The bag comes in Caviar, Red Wings, Cigar, Moss, Black Wave, Marble Ash, and Void. All of which are made from an assortment of leathers and metals.

“We wanted to create a handbag collection that embodies our brand’s DNA of working with a multitude of fabrics and leathers. This design showcases the beauty and versatility of this material,” said co-founder, Pia Davis. “There’s a color and texture of the Carry bag for everyone. We wanted to showcase how cool and versatile the same shape can look in different leathers and fabrics.”

The Carry bag retails for from $300 to $350.

Travis Scott X Jordan Brand

Back in May, rapper Travis Scott had sneakerheads murmuring about his unreleased Jordans at The Idol premiere. Now it has finally been announced that the rumors are true, the collaborative shoe is coming out in 2024. The shoe is called “Cut The Check” and is reportedly Scott’s first original sneaker with the Jordan brand. The shoe looks like a mix of AF1s, SB Dunk Lows, and Air Jordan 1s.

While an actual release date is yet to be announced, at least fans of the rapper and the shoe alike can wait in high anticipation.