News and drama has ensued this week in fashion. A certain someone who was once at the top of music and fashion is in the hot seat once again, there are some new collections out to shop today, and there’s a new top brand to fawn over. It wouldn’t be fashion without a little bit of hot gossip but, we like to keep it cute here. One of the new collections out this week is in collaboration with yet another celebrity musician. This trend of celebrities “designing” collections and becoming creative directors of brands will not be dying any time soon. Remember a few weeks back about Future and Lanvin?

Go ahead and dive into what’s hot this week. You might end up buying a few things. If Loewe is the top brand right now, your wallet may hate you but, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Adidas Claims Ye Mishandled Marketing Fund

The fallen rapper and designer Ye has been accused of mishandling Adidas marketing funds. There is currently a dispute happening between Ye and the German retailer. Last year, the Yeezy deal imploded due to the rapper’s public problematic views. The deal included a $100 million yearly for marketing. The brand sent $75 million to two of the rapper’s bank accounts soley for marketing purposes. Adidas claims the money was immediately transferred into a separate bank account with other Yeezy funds which is a violation of their initial agreements on how funds should be handled.

Stussy X Sean Paul Collection Out Today

Reggaeton artists Sean Paul has been tapped as Stüssy’s newest co-designer for a collaborative capsule collection. The collection consists of two t-shirts in black and white with a graphic of the musician wearing a spiked jacket and sunglasses. On both t-shirts reads “Stüssy International Tribe.” The collection comes as a celebration of the artist’s 30-year career.

The collection is available to shop now on stussy.com.

JJJJbound X Vans Shoe Just Dropped

JJJJbound is known for cross pollinating with other brands to create fresh and clean shoe silhouettes. This isn’t the first time that the Montreal-based brand has worked with Vans. They’ve reunited to bring us reimagined pairs of Vans Sk8-Mid VLT LXs. The minimal approach is refreshing in comparison to the usual beat up Vans we see skaters wearing. The color ways are consistently beige and white to go with any and everything. There is a pair of Slip Ons as well as a pair of Authentics.

The collection is available to shop now on jjjjound.com

Top Ten Brands Of Q2 Is Out And Loewe Is On Top

The Lyst Index has released their list of the “Hottest Brands of Q2 2023.” Loewe has made it to the top of the list for the first time. Last quarter the brand was steadily in fifth place but has since made a long jump. These past few seasons have been visually the best that I’ve seen Loewe. They are making their collections to be shoppable with viral pieces similar to Diesel. The brands unique motifs like their Spring Summer pixelated hoodie used with a trompe l’œil effect has made it’s popularity soar. Prada and Versace sit in second and third place. Let’s see who will be at the top in Q3.